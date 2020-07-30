Victure 1080P FHD Pet Camera with WiFi IP Camera Indoor Security Camera Motion Detection Night Vision Home Surveillance Baby Elder Monitor with 2 Way Audio iOS/Android



【Package】

What’s Included in the Package:

Victure Wifi Camera*1

Pan-tilt device*1

Screw*2

4.92ft power cable*1

Power plug*1

User manual*1

Victure 1080P FHD Pet Camera with WiFi Security Camera



Night Vision, Motion Alerts, Could Service

Victure 1080P FHD Indoor Ip Camera not only helps you protect your homes and pets, but also provides you and your loved ones enough security. It’s equipped with multiple features such as Motion Detection, Night Vision, and Two-way Audio. As smart home products, our pet camera want to bring you into the High-tech ocean.

Size: 93*114.5 mm

Application: IOS & Android

TF card(NOT INCLUDE): 8-64G/C10

Resolution: 2 million pixels, 1920×1080(1080P)

Infrared light: 850nm 10PCS, range up to 30 feet

WiFi LAN Frequency: 2.4GHz, WPA2 encryption, IEEE802.11b/g/n

Functions: anti-noise, 2-way audio, night vision, motion detection

[Micro SD Card Storage]



Both micro SD card storage and cloud storage are available for the camera.

As for the SD card storage, the camera will automatically overwrite the oldest recordings when the storage of the card is full (Loop recording).

As for the cloud storage, it only saves the video of motion detection.

Under cloud storage model, the camera will record and save video to cloud when detecting movement.

If there are some problems with SD card, here are some tips:

1.Checking if your SD card is at C10.（8G-64G）

2.Inserting the card when the camera is off the power, and then formatting the card in the application.

3.If not work, formatting the card in your computer.

[Smart Motion Detection]



While monitor movements, the Wi-Fi camera will send notification to your mobile phone via app. Turn on the motion detection and keep app running on background.

At first, you have to open the alert mode in the application to use the function.

There is a blue bar in the living feed where you could play back the video via APP anytime.

Then you can keep eyes on your pet or baby even out of home.

[Two-way Audio Talk]



Including two-way audio support with built-in microphone and speaker, you can talk to your love whenever you want.

Turn on the volume of app and enable ringtone of phone, then enjoy your talking.

[Super Night Vision]



10 pcs 850nm infrared LEDs provide you clear vision even in the dark.

The camera will turn on infrared LEDs automatically when low light.

But please avoid placing camera beside glass which will affect infrared LEDs.

[Multi-users Access Simultaneously]



Victure wifi camera supports 2.4G WiFi network(not included 5GHz WiFi network).

You can share your account or your camera to your family members and friends, and then they

will be able to access the same camera with different devices simultaneously anywhere.

Motion Alerts

Two-way Audio

Night Vision

Multi-users

[Advanced Video Encryption Technology] The unique encryption technology is adopted by the wifi camera to save videos on micro SD card. Video files in SD card can only be accessed by yourself in your own account. No body can steal your privacy even though the SD card is lost or the camera is stolen. Micro SD card storage indoor camera supports up to 64GB at C10

[FHD-1080P Night Vision] With 1920*1080 resolution, no distortion, Victure pet camera offers an correct angle and clear view for you. 10pcs 850mm IR LEDs extends the range of night vision reach up to 30 feet in pitch dark, taking the advanced night vision experience to you

[Smart Motion Detection] You will get the alarm notification from the APP-IPC360 on your phone when home camera detect movements, which help to prevent your home from invasion

[Fluent Two-way Audio] With anti-noise technology for built-in microphone & speaker, you can talk remotely with loved one clearly and fluently via surveillance camera, which seems that you never leave each other

[Broad Field of View] With 355 horizontal & 100 vertical rotation range, you can check anywhere you want by pan & tilt control remotely via security cameras, without any blind angle