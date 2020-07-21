VictSing RGB Gaming Keyboard Metallic, RGB Backlit Gaming Keyboard, Metal-Panel Wired Keyboard with Mobile Phone Holder, Quiet Click Computer Keyboard with Ergonomic Wrist Rest for PC Gamers, Black



Mobile Devices Holder Design The mobile phone/iPad stand lets you prop up your mobile device for easy reading and replying while you play, and the holder design works with most mobile devices. 12 FUNCTION KEYS FOR MEDIA CONTROL Dedicated volume and multi-media control (total 12 dedicated FN + multimedia keys) deliver precise tactile feedback without interrupting your gaming timeSPECIFICATION: Feature: Color: BlackKeyboard Size: 437 × 197. 3 × 41. 3 mmKey Switch Type: Crater Structure switchesKeycap: Double-shot injection molded keycapsKey durability: Up to 50 million clicksPackage Included: Gaming Keyboard *1 User Manual *1

STREAKING RGB BACKLIT – Seven zones dynamic RGB backlighting with 4 backlight modes and 7 solid-color lighting effects allow you to choose immersive lighting effects. All game enthusiasts can set the tone for their gaming desk setup, no matter the color scheme.

UNIQUE METAL FRAME DESIGN – The metal panel construction design features this metallic keyboard extremely durable, and the frosted texture surface design also features the gaming device extremely abrasion-resistant.

25 ANTI GHOSTING KEYS – This gaming keyboard has 25 conflict-free keys (n-Key Rollover), which allows multi-key to work simultaneously with high speed. You will never miss a single key-press or confuse your commands under any game.

Durable Design for Comfort Typing – This VictSing RGB gaming keyboard is engineered for double-shot injection molded keycaps, which offers high resistance against surface wear and never fade Key color. A full-sized keyboard with concave keys also provides hours of typing comfort for gamers.

Ergonomic Wrist Rest Design – The unique frosted texture surface design for the ergonomic wrist rest and the natural 6 degrees angle relieve discomfort or fatigue of your wrist. You can keep typing or playing comfortably long hours.