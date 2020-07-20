VicTsing Gaming Keyboard, USB Wired Keyboard, Quiet Durable All-Metal Panel Computer Keyboard, Bright Rainbow LED Backlit Keyboard for Desktop, Computer – Black



This wired keyboard features stunning rainbow backlight, high quality material and professional gaming keys configuration. Provide you extraordinarily great user experience. It will be your best partner whether in the game or work.

【Solid & Sturdy Metal Gaming keyboard】 This VicTsing gaming keyboard is made from a solid sheet of metal that has the perfect shape to make it super sturdy and very comfortable to type on without wrist support. This backlit keyboard is much more heavy duty than other plastic membrane keyboard, more stable on your desk.

【Bright and Colorful Backlit Keyboard】 The colorful rainbow Backlit can bring you into a great gaming keyboard atmosphere. There are permanent lighting and automatic breathing lighting modes for your options. You can also adjust the brightness and breathing speed of the backlight according to your preference. You can turn off the backlight easily when you don’t need it.

【Efficient Responsive Keyboard】This wired gaming keyboard is designed with medium height keycaps, which provides faster response and better keystroke feeling. 19-key anti-ghosting technology allows multiple keys to work simultaneously to keep a smooth typing.

【Quiet Keyboard for Working】Crater structure keys make this VicTsing gaming keyboard typing easily and silently, without loud sound. This computer keyboard will be a good choice for you to work remotely from home, without disturbing family.

【Wide Application & Reliable Service】PC wired gaming keyboard is compatible with Windows 95/98/XP/2000/ME/VISTA/7/8/10 and Mac OS. While please note the multimedia shortcut keys are not available in MAC system. ❤❤VicTsing customer service promises all your problems will be sincerely replied within 12 hours.