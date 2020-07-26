Victrola Aviator 8-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player & Multimedia Center with Built-in Stereo Speakers – 3-Speed Turntable, Vinyl to MP3 Recording, Wireless Music Streaming, Mahogany



If you are looking for a record player loaded with features, you are in the right place. The Victrola Aviator 8-in-1 Record Player is a perfect blend of modern technology and classic nostalgic design. Perfect for vinyl lovers with its 3-speed turntable, the Aviator features a CD Player, a cassette tape player, and a AM/FM radio with analog tuner. With built-in Bluetooth, you can now stream music from your tablet, smartphone or MP3 using Bluetooth. Plus, the 8-in-1 turntable allows lets you record from vinyl to MP3. That’s not all – with 3.5mm Auxiliary Input, USB port and Headphone jack, the turntable opens a world of music possibilities that were unimaginable in the earlier Vinyl days. This stylish retro turntable designed with classic wood finish and smart front paneling is a great conversation piece!

NO STEREO SYSTEM OR EXTRA EQUIPMENT REQUIRED. Get it up and running in minutes. Retro looks combined with the convenience of modern technology make this record player a great value – ideal for beginners & vintage enthusiasts alike

THREE SPEED BELT-DRIVEN TURNTABLE – This 3-speed (33 1/3, 45, 78 rpm) record player features UPGRADED PREMIUM SOUND QUALITY with minimum vibrations. It is perfect for your living room, bedroom or office and a great choice for vinyl lovers.For cleaning, only use a clean, dry cloth

ALL THE CONTROLS YOU NEED – Features a volume knob, AM/FM tuner and easy click buttons for input select, power, play/pause/forward/rewind, eject, program, shuffle, repeat, PLUS MP3 BUTTONS FOR RECORDING AND DELETING and a full function remote control!

EXPANDED CONNECTION OPTIONS – Extend the sound by connecting external speakers or an amplifier via the RCA Line outputs. For personal listening, plug your headphones into the headphone jack

HIGH QUALITY DESIGN & FINISHING – Victrola’s 115-year commitment to craftsmanship is evident in the stylish retro real wood case, strong hinges, high quality fabric grilles, gentle lifting mechanism and well-balanced sound