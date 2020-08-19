 Victory comes when one’s political goals are materialized through wars – Serzh Sargsyan – Armenian News

At his very first interview assembled after stopping as Prime Minister 2 years ago to deal with the 2016 April Four War in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), previous President Serzh Sargsyan shared studied the theses on whether resistance to the Azerbaijani hostility ought to be determined as a triumph or defeat.

“Victory comes when one’s political goals are materialized through war. What political goals were pursued by Azerbaijan? Those goals have been formulated in the findings of both domestic and foreign expert studies, in the comprehensive analyses carried out by competent authorities, as well as in the decisions and statements made by the leaders of foreign states, including the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” he stated.

Addressing the military-political management’s efficient work throughout the hostilities, the 3rd president stated he thinks that practically all the military, political, state and civilian celebrations did their finest to suppress the Azerbaijani hostility. “As for the shortfalls and lessons, there is the Top Secret Report drafted by the Armenian Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces that I suppose is available for commission members’ reference,” he included.

The previous president did not eliminate the possible possibilities for turning down the armistice to bring back the preliminary …