Victory and Peace Day was celebrated in Dilijan Morning

On May 9, a solemn event dedicated to the 77th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War was organized in Dilijan. In a conversation with Aravot.am, Nona Grigoryan, Advisor to the Mayor of Dilijan, mentioned that the aim of the event is to pass on the breath of victory and the patriotic spirit to the younger generation.

The event began with a military march and performances by a brass band. The solemn ceremony was attended by high-ranking officers, military և residents.

The students of Dilijan State College of Arts, as well as the talented singers and musicians who took honorable places in various festivals performed. The blessed pastor Father Shavarsh Simonyan brought his blessing to those present. The head of Dilijan community Davit Sargsyan also delivered a congratulatory message.

In a conversation with Aravot.am, the latter managed to organize such events, in general, to enliven the cultural life in Dilijan community.

Lia Ghagharyan

Photos by Dilijan Municipality