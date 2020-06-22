Victories continue to mount against pro-Israel defamation campaign – Middle East Monitor

Libelling human rights activists who expose the brutal reality of Israel’s seemingly never-ending military occupation of Palestine has been the typical modus operandi of anti-Palestinian groups. This tactic has been relatively successful recently because a quantity of western governments, including Britain’s, view vocal support for Palestine and opposition to Israel’s brutal occupation through the lens of “Palestinian terrorism” and not, together would are expectant of, within the context of the legitimate right to resist occupation as well as oppose racism. Moreover, a controversial “working definition of antisemitism” which conflates criticism of Israel with anti-Jewish hostility, has empowered advocates of Israel to defame critics of the Zionist state and the racist ideology that underpins it.

While both these factors could be said to have had a chilling influence on free speech across Europe and the usa when it comes to exposing Israel’s crimes, there is certainly good reason to believe that inspite of the current hostility wherein universities and public institutions cave in to pressure and clamp down on pro-Palestinian activism, challenging the organised defamation campaigns by Israel’s network of civil society organisations can bear good fresh fruit. One such organisation is UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI).

A recent challenge was made against UKLFI by Defence for Children International – Palestine (DCIP), which is dedicated to defending and promoting the rights of kids living in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. DCIP stated that UKLFI recanted allegations the NGO had strong “links” to a “designated terrorist group”. It was, alleged DCIP, “a well-orchestrated political and media misinformation campaign” performed since 2018.

As far as DCIP is concerned, UKLFI is element of a network of Israeli groups and their world wide partners “with the support of the Israeli Ministry of Strategic Affairs” which has light emitting diode “targeted and organised defamation campaigns to delegitimise humanitarian and human rights organisations” employed in Palestine.

While the full extent of UKLFI’s role in this network is unclear, the goal of Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs is not. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally tasked the ministry to marshal pro-Israel sympathisers and to create covert, anonymous groups to target pro-Palestine activists, usually with the help of professional political consultants. Since the ministry’s launch, Israel has put together a million-dollar war chest and troll army that’s said to number 15,000 to remove pro-Palestinian groups.

Last month, DCIP claimed that it absolutely was the target of a fierce defamation campaign involving Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, the Israeli Strategic Affairs Ministry, NGO Monitor and UKLFI. It was all intended, said DCIP, to block the human rights group from giving evidence at the UN Security Council in New York. DCIP senior adviser for policy and advocacy Brad Parker described the campaign at length in an article titled, “I was meant to talk about Palestinian kids at the UN. Israel forced me out”.

DCIP’s legal victory is certainly one of a number of similar victories against the pro-Israel, anti-Palestine lobby. In February, Britain’s Jewish Chronicle was forced to apologise to a Labour activist for libelling her over so-called “anti-Semitism”. The Electronic Intifada reported that the community newspaper admitted on its web site that it had published “allegations about Mrs Audrey White” that have been “untrue”.

The libel settlement was apparently reached following the UK’s press regulator ruled in December that the right-wing, pro-Israel newspaper, which published four articles about White, was “significantly misleading” and that it had also engaged in “unacceptable” obstruction of the investigation.

Last year, the JC issued an apology to the trustees of Interpal, a British registered charity which supplies humanitarian relief and development aid to Palestinians in need, as well as agreed to pay damages. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail and MailOnline, published full apologies and paid £120,000 in damages this past year, again to the trustees of Interpal, along with their legal costs for similar defamatory claims. In February, UKLFI published a statement by Interpal’s trustees on its web site “pursuant to section 15(2) of the Defamation Act 1996”.

The JC has been a major player within Israel’s network of anti-Palestinian groups. Back in 2014 it apologised and paid substantial damages to Human Appeal International after accusing it to be a designated entity in the usa and claiming falsely that it supported suicide bombings. In the exact same year, the JC had to apologise to the Director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Paying substantial sums in damages is said to have pushed the JC towards financial ruin. Last year it absolutely was reported that the paper had required a major cash injection by “community-minded individuals” to avoid closure. In February, the weekly title announced that it will be merging with the Jewish News “to secure the financial future of both newspapers.” According to the Electronic Intifada, the group that owns the Jewish Chronicle’s newspaper and website operates at a loss greater than $2 million per annum, whilst the Jewish News has liabilities of more than $1.9 million.

In the usa, meanwhile, a pro-BDS food store has won a major legal victory against Israel advocates over its decision to boycott Israeli products on moral grounds. The win for the supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign was regarded as an embarrassing defeat for Israel advocates in the decade-long legal battle to sue Olympia Food Co-op.

As with the DCIP case, lawyers performing on behalf of Olympia Food Co-op said that the lawsuit against the store was element of a broad and growing pattern of activism seeking to suppress anybody supportive of Palestinian rights. The Centre for Constitutional Rights, which represented Olympia Food Co-op during the ten-year legal battle, denounced the campaign to drown out pro-Palestinian voices as the “Palestine Exception” to free speech.

Another case highlighting the fact that the legal route can bear fruit is that of the UN-accredited British organisation advocating for Palestinian refugees. In 2019 a British court ordered World-Check, a subsidiary of Reuters, to pay compensation to the chairman of the Palestinian Return Centre (PRC), Majed Al-Zeer, for listing the organisation as a terrorist group on its world wide online database. According to Al-Zeer, the PRC’s work in exposing Israel’s responsibility for the plight of refugees and its own legal duty under international law had made the centre a target of the Israeli government.

With Israel entrenching its occupation further and locking six million people under an oppressive system, the targeting of human rights groups by its network of civil society organisations is probable to be prevalent. Instead of demanding an end to Israel’s brutal takeover of Palestine and suppression of Palestinian rights, the pro-Israel groups will end up even more fanatical and frantic in their attempt to silence and eradicate legitimate human rights work. Following the DCIP victory in London, this should be observed as an opportunity to challenge the anti-Palestine lobby.

Note: This page was updated at 08.52 UTC on 7 May 2020 – we previously incorrectly said that DCIP successfully sued UKFI at High Court of Justice in London. DCIP stated that UKLFI recanted allegations. DCIP issued proceedings in the High Court, nevertheless they lapsed after no further action was taken.

