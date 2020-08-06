Victoria’s Secret Angels Celebrate National Underwear Day – Check Out The Gorgeous Pics!

Happy Holidays!

With the global pandemic going on (and on, and on…) with no end in sight, finding reasons to celebrate is more important than ever. Whether that means celebrating “leaving the house today” or “finishing the latest binge watch,” or more creative holidays like “National Girlfriend’s Day” or Christmas in July, we’ve all got to make our own fun in this strange, quarantined world.

Wednesday just so happened to be one of those many random holidays: National Underwear Day. Unsurprisingly, famed lingerie connoisseurs Victoria’s Secret took advantage of the celebration to remind everyone that they’re “more than just panties.” Several VS angels — who won’t be strutting their stuff at the annual fashion show this year (not because of the pandemic, but because it was canceled last year due to low ratings) — showed off their VS best on Instagram in honor of the holiday.

