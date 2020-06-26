Victoria’s outlook goes from bad to worse amid soaring infection rates, panic buying and the army

Victorians will get into the week-end unsure of what lies ahead following another shocking week of COVID-19 chaos.

Residents in some Melbourne metropolitan areas on Friday expected to be greeted by soldiers at their doors as Premier Dan Andrews pushed ahead with a huge testing initiative.

It comes as new figures indicated 41 out of 118 COVID cases logged in Victoria between June 17 and June 23 were suspected of being transmitted among themselves.

Australian Defence Force soldiers are being introduced to help carry out tests across Melbourne. They are pictured within March arriving into Australia from overseas

People leave a Costco outlet with a trolley full of rest room paper and cleaning products as fears of a second wave of COVID-19 have sparked a rush on some supermarket items in Melbourne

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to the media on Thursday. He has warned more pain lays ahead for Victorians

The revelations point to a disturbing new trend that has expunged overseas travellers as the biggest cause for infection concerns.

A massive testing blitz targeting 10 of Victoria’s coronavirus hotspot suburbs is underway as the premier battles to contain the state’s contamination spike.

About 200 Australian Defence Force soldiers are those types of carrying out the door-to-door tests after Mr Andrews made the call to Canberra for assistance.

Just under 1000 troops were just days ago set to march on Victoria to help with the enforcement of hotel quarantine, but the idea was scrapped at the last minute.

It is understood police and Protection Services Officers will now cover the hotel quarantine front.

Mr Andrews said the suburbs surrounding the CBD that have recorded significant spikes would be blitzed by testers.

‘They are the 10 suburbs that will be all 50 percent tested,’ Mr Andrews said.

‘And if we can do more, obviously we will, over the next 10 days. That is all about 100,000 tests. It may wind up being significantly more than that.’

The testing blitz came as Victoria recorded 33 new cases on Thursday – the biggest rise in cases since April 7.

Victorian Top 10 COVID-19 Hotspots 1. Keilor Downs 2. Maidstone 3. Albanvale 4. Sunshine West 5. Hallam 6. Broadmeadows 7. Brunswick West 8. Fawkner 9. Reservoir 10. Pakenham

The state’s total now sits at 1917 and continues to climb by the hour.

Mr Andrews warned Victorians could expect more bad news in the coming days.

‘Now, we might all be very pleasantly surprised – test literally entire suburbs and perhaps not get many positive cases. That will be a great problem to have. But I’m indicating to you, I do believe that we might find more cases,’ that he said.

Reports of new infections continue to emerge.

On Friday, a McDonald’s staff member in Melbourne’s north tested positive to coronavirus.

The employee is linked to a cluster of cases at St Monica’s College in Epping.

Just weeks ago a huge selection of workers were forced to self-isolate adhering to a virus outbreak linked to a cluster that began at a McDonald’s in Fawkner – north of Melbourne.

On Thursday, Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton confirmed there have been now two cases of COVID at Coles’ Laverton distribution centre, south-west of Melbourne.

The cases are reportedly associated with a family outbreak in Melbourne’s west, which is now at a complete of 19.

Paramedics perform COVID tests in Broadmeadows after Victoria State Government Health and Human Services people knocked on doors to check always if people had any observeable symptoms

People queue up for COVID testing at a pop-up testing site at the Melbourne Showgrounds on Thursday

In Melbourne’s CBD, the ravages of months of lockdown are evident on every street.

Many companies remain closed or open on paid down hours.

Some have previously closed once and for all, with faithful old pubs once bustling with life now boarded up.

As Melburnians continue to line-up outside Centrelink offices to sign-up for unemployment benefits, Centrelink staff in COVID hotspots are being sent home.

On Tuesday, a large labour hire firm supplying contractors to Centrelink advised about 100 contract staff who live in six Victorian town areas defined as COVID-19 hotspots would be stood down.

As talk of potential lockdowns in hotspots emerged, reports of toilet paper buying quickly emerged.

By Wednesday supermarkets had been stripped and supermarket giants Woolworths and Coles re-implemented restrictions.

Woolies has increased its on line delivery and in-store grab availability in Melbourne due to a 40 percent uptick in online shopping demand in the past week.

Victoria had only days earlier been about to enjoy some welcome relief with the easing of some restrictions planned for last Monday before all hell broke loose.

The writing was on the wall before the weekend had even finished with news AFL player Conor McKenna had contracted coronavirus.

The Essendon player’s infection threatened to throw the AFL contest into chaos with authorities scrambling to test his teammates.

Staff at the McDonald’s restaurant in Mill Park in the city’s north were sent a message on Friday

Victorian government officials are getting door-to-door across Melbourne COVID-19 hotspots

Mystery surrounds how Essendon player Conor McKenna caught coronavirus

Only one teammate, James Stewart, ended-up needing to get into quarantine – sparing the competition from a devastating halt and adding further misery to an already depressed state.

It remains unclear how the homesick Bomber, who comes from Ireland, contracted the virus, but speculation amid footy mad Melbourne is rife.

As talk of lockdowns continued, Victoria’s closest neighbours sank in the boot, effectively labelling its citizens public enemy number one.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian called for companies to stay away from visitors from Melbourne.

‘I ask all organisations not to interact with citizens from Melbourne at this stage,’ Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

‘Have activity elsewhere and I note several organisations have previously taken on that advice.

‘And as for resorts and other locations in NSW, they truly are at liberty to accept or reject any traveller.’

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said anybody wanting to travel in to his state from Victoria would have to go through a pre-approval process.

Cops would be awaiting Victorians at the border.

On Friday, Australians were warned that if they’d even just passed through Melbourne’s virus hotspots they faced jail time should they travel to the Northern Territory.

‘If you do leave your home and come here, we will lock you down, and in the event that you break our rules, we are able to lock you up. So don’t come here,’ NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner said.

Victoria’s coronavirus outbreaks are expected to be at the top of the agenda when state and territory leaders meet with the Prime Minister on Friday.