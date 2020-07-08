Victoria’s deadly second wave SPREADS to NSW

A Melbourne teenager on christmas with his family in Merimbula, south-east New South Wales has tested positive for coronavirus – as Premier Gladys Berejiklian considers sealing off border towns.

The boy was tested before he left Victoria and the result returned negative. But after arriving in NSW on July 4, your family was told there was an error and the boy was positive.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said your family members, who did not originate from a Melbourne hotspot suburb, were isolating in Merimbula.

The only place they attended was the Tathra Hotel, which had taken the details of 80 patrons there at that time, all of whom have been contacted by NSW Health.

‘The risk to other patrons has been assessed as suprisingly low,’ Dr Chant said.

Dr Chant said the family’s conduct had been ‘exemplary’ and they did all the right things, but ‘there will be a lot of testing and there will sporadically be these errors’.

NSW on Wednesday recorded eight new COVID-19 cases including seven in hotel quarantine and a woman in her 30s from southwest Sydney. The woman’s case remains under investigation.

Residents residing in towns close to the Victorian border have been warned not to travel to other parts of the state, with the premier flagging further action could be needed to isolate those communities.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she was ‘extremely worried’ that the Victorian outbreak could spread to NSW through border communities and wreak similar chaos to that in Melbourne.

‘My amount of concern will translate into tougher decisions [if necessary],’ she told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday.

‘The probability of contagion in NSW given what’s happened in Victoria is very high. The probability that people need to be tougher on broader restrictions is very high.

‘The government is considering what further action we take to make sure the bubble of the border communities is maintained.’

Ms Berejiklian said more than 60,000 exemption permits were issued over night for people residing in border communities, allowing them to cross the border.

But she warned the widespread community transmission of COVID-19 in Victoria is a huge risk for NSW and urged residents in Albury and other border towns perhaps not to travel to the rest of their state.

The premier ‘absolutely’ called on NSW residents still in Victoria to come home instantly or they may be forced to quarantine in a hotel at their particular expense.

Such hotels cost about $2,500 in the Northern Territory when they were required for interstate arrivals ahead of the conditions were relaxed late last month. NSW residents returning home right need only to self-isolate.

‘I don’t have any tolerance for folks who are continuing their lives as normal,’ Ms Berejiklian said.

‘There isn’t any excuse for individuals wanting to hang around since they want a couple of extra days [in Victoria] since they feel like it.’

Victoria has recorded 134 new cases of coronavirus as the state battles a massive outbreak and the whole of Melbourne braces for a six-week lockdown from midnight

Ms Berejiklian urged anyone on the NSW-Victoria border to get tested if they had even the mildest symptoms, along with those in tourist areas like Ballina and Byron Bay.

‘Sometimes infection can bubble underneath the surface for a month,’ she said.

NSW residents were also instructed not to go anywhere near the Victorian border and never enter communities like Albury, as they are being treated as a ‘second border’.

Ms Berejiklian also flagged some COVID-19 health orders relating to gatherings will undoubtedly be tweaked in the coming days, but that it will be ‘nothing major’.

The premier also warned organizations they risk fines of up to $55,000 if they do not follow COVID-19 safety directions.

Only 11 of the new cases are connected to known outbreaks, raising fears that community transmission is spreading around the city.

Premier Daniel Andrews said you will find now 75 cases of the deadly infection in nine social housing towers in north Melbourne which have been placed directly under hard lockdown, confining 3,000 residents to their homes.

Forty-one individuals are in hospital with seven fighting for his or her lives since the state’s testing total passed 1million with 30,000 swabs on Tuesday.

Earlier on Wednesday morning Mr Andrews refused to answer why he employed private security guards rather than using the police to man hotel quarantine for came back travellers.

Dozens of cases from the Melbourne outbreak have already been traced right back to quarantine breaches after guards broke social distancing rules, interacted with patients and took the virus home to their own families.

In an interview on Nine’s Today show, host Karl Stefanovic asked him: ‘How could you blame Victorians yesterday for the outbreak when it was your government’s decision to employ an incompetent private security force to guard those in quarantine?

‘That’s an unbelievably catastrophic bungle right in front door. Why right explain. Why don’t you just level with individuals about what happened in quarantine? What exactly went wrong there. Why don’t you just tell individuals?’

Local cases of community transmission have soared in the within Melbourne

Mr Andrews said that he ‘did perhaps not come on the show to argue’ and dodged the question by saying an inquiry is under way. In a press conference afterwards that he said that he was not considering resigning.

The heated TV dispute came as:

Commuters waited 90 minutes to enter NSW following the first border shut-down in 101 years

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the probability of an outbreak in NSW was ‘extremely high’ and she’s considering locking down border towns

A Melbourne teenager on holiday in Merimbula, south-east NSW tested positive

The Northern Territory banned Victorians from entering when its borders open on 17 July

Daniel Andrews said testing of 3,000 social housing residents will be complete today

15 individuals were fined $1,652 each for holding a party at an Airbnb in Melbourne in breach of rules

From midnight, Melbourne residents will undoubtedly be only allowed to leave their domiciles for work and study, giving or receiving care, shopping for essentials and daily exercise near where they live.

Police stop Victorians leaving or entering Melbourne with roadblocks and booze bus-style vehicle checks, effectively sealing 5million people inside the city.

Officers said the mission – called ‘Operation Sentinel’ – will use automatic number plate recognition to identify anybody breaking the principles.

There will also be vehicle checkpoints over the state – including the main arterial roads to regional Victoria.

Officers will continue to make house visits and patrol public places throughout Victoria, with $1,652 fines to anybody breaching social distancing restrictions.

Victoria Police made 810 spot checks before 24 hours at domiciles, businesses and non-essential services across the state. They have issued a complete of 6,314 fines, including to 15 those who held an ‘AirBnb party’ last night.

Around 264 ADF soldiers are assisting with on-ground operations, emphasizing planning, logistics and transport. They may also play an integral role in monitoring the boundary around metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.

Gatherings greater than two people who do not live together will undoubtedly be banned; beauty services and entertainment venues will shut; and cafes, restaurants and pubs will have a way to offer takeaway only.

Year 11 and 12 pupils and special schools will go back to class but holidays will undoubtedly be extended with a week for young students up to year 10, with remote control learning possible after that.

A long wait around: Australians braved 40-minute targeted traffic queues to get to work today on the very first day the particular New South Wales-Victoria edge closed credited to a massive coronavirus episode in Melbourne

‘We know that many people have experienced gaps in protecting an enable and we apologise for the postpone,’ the particular spokesperson stated in an assertion. Pictured: Queues to get involved to Albury

Residents from the rest of Victoria can only enter Melbourne for caregiving, essential shopping and work or study.

Under-pressure premier Andrews said on Tuesday the new lockdown was essential to avoid ‘thousands and thousands’ of cases and ‘many, many people in hospital.’

‘This is a pandemic and it will kill thousands of people if it gets completely away from us,’ he said.

Mr Andrews said case numbers will ‘get worse before they get better’. He has told Prime Minster Scott Morrison about the new lockdown and requested hundreds of ADF troops to help with enforcement.

The Premier also said he has spoken to Mr Morrison about the possibility of extending JobKeeper and the increased JobSeeker payment, which are due to expire in September, for Victorians who are locked down until 19 August.

‘I am confident that the Prime Minister knows and understands that there will be different forms of hardship in different parts of the country, different industry, different sectors,’ he said.

After Mr Andrews announced the new lockdown, Victorian Opposition leader Michael O’Brien savaged him for ‘failing to accept responsibility for his own mistakes’ regarding hotel quarantine.

Today marked the first time the NSW-Victoria border has closed since Spanish Flu struck in 1919.

New lockdown: Victoria on Tuesday 191 new cases of coronavirus – its worst figure yet. Pictured: Police and nurses wearing protective equipment outside tower blocks in north Melbourne

Australians braved 90-minute traffic queues to get to work this morning on the first day the New South Wales-Victoria border closed for the first time since Spanish Flu struck in 1919 due to a huge coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne.

A line of cars snaked for hundreds of metres along the Lincoln Causeway between Wodonga in Victoria and Albury in New South Wales as 600 police braved heavy fog and temperatures of 3C to man the 1,000km border overnight and this morning.

The two towns are only 7km apart and hundreds of residents live in one and work in the other, meaning the border closure which came into effect at midnight has thrown their lives upside:down.

NSW Police Commissioner told ABC radio that five cars had been stopped and turned around because they came from hotspot postcodes in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, where communities are preparing for a six-week lockdown from midnight on Wednesday.

Up to 500 defence personnel are also being deployed to help man checkpoints with road blocks and drones at 55 border crossings.