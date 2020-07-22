Victoria’s coronavirus hell: State suffers worst day ever

By
Jackson Delong
-

Victoria records 484 new cases – its worst EVER figure – as Daniel Andrews considers BANNING people from walking more than five kilometres from their homes in Melbourne

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is considering harsher restrictions for locked-down Melbourne as the state records 484 new cases of coronavirus, its worst daily total ever.

The figure has not yet been officially announced but sources have told The Australia that it is 484.

That number would eclipse the state’s previous record of 428 on Friday. 

The total is expected to eclipse the state’s previous record of 428 on Friday

Advertisement

Source link

Post Views: 27

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR