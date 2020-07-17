Victorians hit with harsher lockdown rules

Victorians will be fined $1,652 if they exercise too far away from their homes during lockdown.

The state government today said residents on lockdown in Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire should not leave their neighbourhood.

‘Unreasonable travel would include travel within the restricted area to exercise or outdoor recreation where that type of exercise can be done closer to home,’ the government said.

Previously Premier Daniel Andrews said residents could take exercise anywhere as long as they did not leave metropolitan Melbourne.

The clarification comes after the state recorded 317 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, its worst total so far.