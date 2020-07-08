Victorians hit Melbourne before six weeks lockdown for COVID-19

Melburnians have converged on the CBD under magnificent winter sunshine to farewell their lives as they know it for the next six weeks.

Beers were flowing throughout the city as people congregated as part of a civilised society for the final time.

For many restaurants and bars, it’ll be the last time they open at all, with many already struggling.

Along Hardware Lane, towards Melbourne’s court precinct, friends and families queued up outside restaurants for a seat.

People continue steadily to shop ahead of the general lockdown in Melbourne on Wednesday. Melbourne’s streets were busy with people doing last second shopping and socialising

Caitlyn Teresa (Right) and Di Pasquale Teresa are seen eating out at Vons Restaurant and Bar in Hardware Lane in Melbourne’s CBD on Wednesday

Panic buying gripped some of Melbourne on Wednesday with people stocking through to toilet paper as well as other staples

Many were seen embracing and openly flouting the general public distancing requirements that have doomed them to confinement.

On Degraves Street, in the heart of the city, cafes served their last lunchtime customers.

Flinders Street Station throughout the road was bustling with activity, with drinkers enjoying their last tipple within the iconic Young & Jacksons.

Along the Yarra, pint met pint as work colleagues drank away the afternoon.

From burger joints to Asian restaurants, crowds were seen lining the streets to sit down among friends and revel in a simple meal.

On Wednesday, Melbourne had stand out.

Thursday would be managed come tomorrow.

As the sun beat down, some Melburnians dared to strip off for their wastes and for an instant pretend it had been warmer.

It will undoubtedly be practically spring by the full time most venture back onto the streets of Melbourne again.

For all that is known, it could be summer.

Underlying the joy of simple pleasures may be the simple fact that the streets of Melbourne will be mostly deserted again.

Customers line for burgers outside a favorite burger joint on Elizabeth St in Melbourne on Wednesday

A drinker enjoys one final glass of white in the once-thriving Degrave’s Street in Melbourne’s CBD on Wednesday

Friends gathered on Degraves Street for your final lunch together before lockdown kicks in

Hardware Lane was also bustling with activity on Wednesday. Some businesses are resigned to never open again following the latest lockdown

And the businesses which have embraced today will be largely closed.

Their employees – a lot of whom had only just came back to work – will undoubtedly be back on the COVID scrap heap.

Vons Restaurant and Bar manager Richard Gardner said the company would be lucky to survive the latest lockdown.

The previous one had nearly destroyed it.

Hardware Lane, where in fact the restaurant competes in a competitive market, is favored by tourists traffic.

Rent along the strip is high and any reduction in business is potentially deadly.

‘This could end us,’ Mr Gardner said. ‘I think it will be the conclusion for a number of businesses. It’s very, very sad.’

At a nearby dining table, sisters Caitlyn Teresa and Di Pasquale enjoy a birthday drink.

The wine bar across the lane is heaving with customers.

Come tomorrow they will be washed away like tears in the cold Melbourne rain.

In the suburbs, people swept up for a coffee then one to eat together at their favourite cafes.

Men and women got their done and individuals rushed in to the gym.

Take away coffees and order-in food will all too soon become their lives again.

At supermarkets, the ugliness of lockdown was there to be observed.

The hoarding had kicked off hours after Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Wednesday afternoon he was locking down the most effective part of the state.

Cole’s and Woolworths were quick to implement restrictions on ordinary household items.

Just ‘panic buyers’ … or a coordinated raid? Shoppers spotting buying up household essentials at several supermarkets in Melbourne COVID-19 hotspot A group of shoppers were spotted buying up essentials at supermarkets in Melbourne’s western suburbs Daily Mail Australia watched the shoppers visit one supermarket, load up, after which do exactly the same at yet another Melbourne came back to panic buying throughout the lockdown zones on Wednesday. In Werribee, some shoppers took it to low extremes not seen since March when hoarders caused chaos for ordinary Victorians, as well as, Australians. A team of female shoppers, including a youth, were spotted by Daily Mail Australia buying up products that had been already restricted by supermarkets. The group were seen going from supermarket to supermarket, filling loading through to toilet paper as well as other essential items before loading them in to the car. On Wednesday, supermarket chiefs condemned the hoarding of household products and services. Coles chief operations officer Matt Swindellstold Melbourne radio that shoppers had no need to panic buy products and services. He said if people continued to plunder shelves they are often forced to implement specific shopping times again for the susceptible. ‘It is really the same behaviour across toilet paper, pasta, rice , flour. So what I would type of describe as non-food essentials and pantry staples,’ he said. ‘And it’s all of the products that everyone worked so hard … over the prior months to rebuild those stock levels and get us back to an ordinary position.’

Melbourne was bustling with people in the CBD before lockdown on Wednesday

Iain (right) Maggie (Centre) and Romy (left) are seen enjoying a drink at Young and Jacksons in Melbourne’s CBD on the final day before stage 3 lockdown

Richard Gardner, manager from Vons Restaurant and Bar in Hardware Lane in Melbourne’s CBD on Wednesday

The supermarkets called for sanity, nevertheless the message was largely lost.

Again, the go-to products were toilet paper, mince, chicken and items that the supermarkets would ordinarily stop wasting time to restock.

Fresh vegetables flew off the shelves and slabs of beer from the fridges.

Lines of people stretched outside of supermarkets across Melbourne.

Elderly people clambered for supplies in the hope they might not need to return again for some time.

But the others were just downright nasty.

Blatant hoarders were at it again, scooping items from various supermarkets.

At the high rise commission towers just outside of the city, residents hoped for a finish in sight for their lockdown nightmare.

They have been struggling to even leave their units since last Saturday.

Food gathering for them has become a cruel mind game at the hands of their keepers.

Ugly footage from of their concrete walls has flooded across social media marketing.

As the sun set across the West Gate bridge, city commuters sat in what could be their last traffic jam for the foreseeable future.

Unlike the final lockdown, Melburnians are not headed into the not known.

There is no novelty about it.

This time around it’s pain.

A city barber is seen cutting hair before stage 3 lockdown restrictions come into play

Crowds of individuals are seen walking through Melbourne’s CBD and the Bourke Street Mall on the final day before stage 3 lockdown

Crowds at the Bourke Street Mall on Wednesday. Tomorrow it will be a ghost town

Grand parents tonight will hug their grand kids on the birthdays and kiss them goodbye for maybe the final time.

This time it seems senseless. A blunder most place at your feet of their Premier Daniel Andrews.

Former detective Senior Sergeant Ron Iddles probably summed up best what many people in the city were saying.

The world-renowned detective had his fair share of dealing with government bungling throughout his long and decorated career.

‘Most with this started from Hotel quarantines,’ that he wrote on Facebook hours before lockdown.

‘People left without having to be tested. Who was responsible, the Government. Now a Judicial inquiry as to how this happened. Lets maybe not spend the cash surely some body can set up there hand and accept accountability.’