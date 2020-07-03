Victorians could be forced to wear masks on public transport as the state battles coronavirus cases

Victorians may be forced to wear face masks on public transport as the state battles through a spike of coronavirus cases.

The state recorded 66 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and Premier Daniel Andrews has said more suburbs could soon be locked down to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) wrote to the state government demanding extra protection be taken for staff and commuters as they suffer through an additional wave.

They called on protection for workers, saying commuters were ignoring social distancing, catching public transport while sick and ignoring safety messages.

Sydney trains staff wear face masks as passengers off the Melbourne to Sydney train service await checks by NSW Health officials at Central station after it arrived in to platform 1 on July 02, 2020

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 8,066 New South Wales: 3,211 Victoria: 2,368 Queensland: 1,067 Western Australia: 611 South Australia: 443 Tasmania: 228 Australian Capital Territory: 108 Northern Territory: 30 TOTAL CASES: 8,066 RECOVERED: 7,092 CURRENT ACTIVE CASES: 458 DEATHS: 104

‘They deserve to have the protection of each and every available public health measure,’ RTBU Branch Secretary Luba Grigorovitch said in a statement.

‘If we want to be on top of the virus, we must implement preventative measures, particularly in regions of high congestion, as we turn to living with the pandemic.

‘The RTBU has been advocating regarding masks coming from day one. We have pressed for something that will make users safer, and decrease risks regarding the traveling public.’

Currently, the official guidance in Victoria is that individuals should simply wear the mask credit rating sick together with COVID-19 signs, or are taking care of someone together with the disease.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt announced on Tuesday he won’t eliminate making it obligatory to wear face masks in Victorian hotspots plus public transport.

‘The Communicable Disease Network regarding Australia plus the health care expert screen, which is the chief wellness officers of states plus territories, are suffering from a set of methods,’ he or she told the ABC’s several.30 sponsor Leigh Sales.

‘If someone is within close closeness, on public transport, it can perfectly correct, or when there is a community episode, then state and area authorities are usually empowered as well as in a position to make selections as to whether this specific could be encouraged as well as mandatory.’

Premier Daniel Andrews introduced that people surviving in the interior north plus west areas of 3012, 3021, 3032, 3038, 3042, 3046, 3047, 3055, 3060 and 3064 will go back to lockdown until no less than July 29.

Much like previously stage about three restrictions, occupants of the postcodes will simply be in a position to depart their residences to go shopping for food and products, to obtain or offer care, to exercise, plus study or even work should they can’t achieve this from home.

Passengers off the Melbourne to Sydney teach service wait for checks simply by NSW Health officials from Central place after that arrived directly into platform one on July 02, 2020

‘If we do not do that now, i then won’t be locking lower 10 areas, I will be locking lower all areas,’ Mr Andrews stated.

Police will be actively patrolling the and surrounding suburbs and fining people $1652 if they leave the house for non-essential reasons, although main transport corridors out-and-in will be the issue of ‘booze bus-type checks’.

‘People moving in plus out of the suburb may be requested to determine themselves, to identify their particular address plus to offer good reason on their behalf being out,’ Mr Andrews stated.

Premier Daniel Andrews has announced a stage a few lockdown regarding 10 areas, 36 and surrounding suburbs, as coronavirus cases increase

Police officials check causes of not being in the home in an alcohol bus type random gate on Camp Road Broadmeadows entering Fawkner during COVID-19

Businesses and services in these locations that reopened – which include beauty parlours, gyms, the library and pools – may have to close up, while coffee shops, bookstores and eating places will only be open regarding takeaway plus delivery.

Meanwhile, global flights may be resourced from Victoria to more states for two several weeks as an ex judge commences an request into the hotel pen program.

About 800 federal public servants plus clinical personnel will sign up for the Australian Defence Force in helping operate the provincial testing blitzlys and Mr Andrews stated he would not hesitate to ask for added help when needed.