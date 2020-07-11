Victorian woman is hit with $1652 fine for breaking COVID-19 lockdown because she fed her pet horse

A Victorian woman has been slapped with a $1,652 fine for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by travelling 13km to feed her pet horse.

Karen Evans, of Ferntree Gully, was issued an infringement notice for delivering food to her 16-year-old horse Lily after stage three restrictions were reimposed in elements of the state.

Stay-at-home orders were positioned on residents in Metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire from 11.59pm Wednesday in a bid to stem the second wave of COVID-19 surging through the city.

The reimposed measure means residents are just permitted to leave home for work, exercise, medical care or even to buy crucial supplies.

Ms Evans said she pulled over returning home, however the officer told her she had an insufficient excuse to go out.

‘I said I’ve got no-one else to feed my horse for me,’ Ms Evans told 7NEWS.

‘So, he’s exactly like well you do understand I must fine you.

‘I said this is ridiculous you can not fine me for caregiving just because she’s not just a human being.’

Ms Evans said she was angered by the incident believes that power was obtaining the heads of some members of law enforcement force.

It is not the very first time Victoria police have issued questionable coronavirus-related fines.

During the very first lockdown, officers withdrew fines for a 16-year old learner driver in the vehicle with her mother and a man washing his car.

The following month, In May, Victorian cops were told to use ‘increased discretion’ and acquire permission first from supervisors after the state raked in almost $5million from residents deemed to be ‘breaking the rules’.