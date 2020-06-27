Victorian woman finds out she is pregnant hours after her tradie husband dies from a heart attack 

A woman discovered out she was anticipating a child simply hours after her husband tragically died from a heart assault.

Lauren Gook and her husband Matt have been attempting to begin a household whereas renovating their dwelling in Geelong, Victoria.

But Mr Gook suffered a deadly heart assault and simply hours earlier than his spouse discovered out she was anticipating their first youngster.

‘It was actually scary and overwhelming, and it was a lot for in the future, that is for certain,’ Ms Gook mentioned

‘The timing is unbelievable. It’s each fantastic that I get to be a mum and that there will get to be a a part of Matt on this world. But it is also actually unhappy that he would not get to be there and he would not get to expertise this,’ she instructed A Current Affair.

Left shattered over the lack of her husband, Ms Gook did not know what to do with the renovations of the home.

‘I’m on my own now, so I will not be capable to try this home and I will not be capable to comply with these plans to construct the home that Matt and I wished.’

However, Ms Gook obtained assist from the crew at A Current Affair, Kinsman, HiPages, Taubmans Paints and BM Floors who all pitched in to finish the renovations.

Ms Gook has since given beginning to an lovable child boy, Albert Matthew Colin, and couldn’t be any happier with the assistance she’s obtained.

‘I believe Matt could be so grateful for individuals’s generosity. I’ve such a fantastic group and other people backing me and searching after me and had plenty of issues donated and placing their time into our home and setting us up,’ she mentioned.