Victorian teenager who was sexually assaulted by a man snaps a picture of her alleged attacker 

A 17-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted as she sat on a park bench opposite a train station took a picture of her alleged attacker.

The teenager was on a bench on Young Street opposite the Frankston Railway station, 41km south-east of Melbourne, at 11.40am on June 29.

A man sat next to the girl while she was on the bench and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

However before her alleged attacker could make his getaway the teenager snapped a picture of him.

Police have also released CCTV image of the man as he walked towards Beach Street.

The alleged attacker was between 25 and 40 years of age with short, spikey and dark hair.

He is white in appearance and had his nails painted.

Victoria Police said the alleged attacker was wearing jeans and a blue t-shirt with ‘New York’ motif on the front.

The accused also had on ‘distinctive mustard coloured shoes’.

Anyone with information on the assault is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.