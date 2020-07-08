Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says Melbourne’s hard lockdown could last LONGER than six weeks 

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has warned Melbourne’s hard lockdown could extend beyond six weeks if the state’s horror 2nd wave of COVID-19 isn’t brought in order.

About 5.2million people residing in the Melbourne metropolitan area and Mitchell Shire came ultimately back to stage three restrictions from 11.59pm on Wednesday, which marked the fourth consecutive day hawaii recorded over 100 new cases.

Appearing on The Project hours ahead of the lockdown was imposed, Mr Andrews said a longer time frame ‘can maybe not be ruled out’.

‘The advice from our chief health officer, that six weeks will give us the time we must get get a grip on of this virus again, to see some stability and to drive down the case numbers,’ he said.

People are noticed continuing to look prior to the lockdown in Melbourne on Wednesday. Premier Andrews has warned the new measures may last longer than six weeks

‘We can’t exclude that it could be longer, but that’s the advice of the Chief Health Officer, after a large amount of thought, lots of analysing of the data, we couldn’t carry on as we were.

‘We needed to just take this painful and difficult step and six weeks is the time we need.’

Victoria currently has 860 active cases of COVID-19, of which 465 are community transmissions.

The spike in cases has been linked to hotel quarantine breaches, with the Andrews government coming under fire within the bungled program.

The Project’s Waleed Aly asked the premier on Wednesday night if it was an error not enlisting the army to enforce hotel quarantine.

‘Do you accept that it had been a mistake devoid of ADF personnel running or overseeing the hotel quarantine program?’ Waleed questioned.

‘Well, there are a handful of points to produce, Waleed,’ Mr Andrews responded.

‘ADF personnel get excited about transportation in certain states as well as other states they’ve no role at all.

The Project host Waleed Aly grilled the Victorian premier (pictured) over the bungled hotel quarantine program that is linked to the spike in coronavirus cases within the state

As Melbourne shuts down for an additional time, empty fruit and vegetable shelves become common in Australian supermarkets

‘We have other dilemmas and we’ve set up a judicial inquiry because you need to being accountable, yes, but I would put it for you with the maximum respect, it’s not appropriate for politicians to sit in judgement of themselves.

‘It should be at arm’s length, should be done properly.’

Mr Andrews said Corrections Victoria was now ‘absolutely in control’ of the quarantine facilities.

‘They are the individuals who run our jails, individuals who are perfectly skilled and suited to try this,’ that he said.

‘We’ve also got a freeze on additional flights coming back to Melbourne. That will only resume if we have been completely confident, if the corrections commissioner is completely confident that we have all the processes in place.’

Aly asked if the premier’s apology to Melburnians earlier in the day was ‘admitting fault’.

‘The job that I do ensures that I am the best choice of hawaii, and it is for me personally to accept responsibility for all of those things … I’ve never run away from that,’ Mr Andrews responded.

‘These aren’t easy calls, but it isn’t about being popular. It is about doing what needs to be done. I’m deeply sorry that we find ourselves here, but words are not what is important.

Recently arrived travellers step off a bus and wait to test in at the Crown Promenade Hotel in Melbourne

‘It is acknowledging, obviously, being accountable, of course, but then taking the tough calls and getting onto get this job done and that’s what I want to do.’

As the lockdown loomed, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Melburnians on Wednesday they would need certainly to ‘tough it out’.

‘The job if you’re a Melburnian is to tough it out – and it’ll be tough – but know all of those other country has been you,’ he said.

‘The rest of the country knows that the sacrifice that you’re going through today is not just for you personally and your own family, but it’s for the broader Australian community.’

The prime minister said that he was grateful for how they were handling the situation and said residents had the support of the nation in this difficult time.

‘I want to thank Melburnians for how they’re dealing with this. I can imagine the frustration,’ Mr Morrison said.

‘You can imagine a company that had just started opening up again and now they got to close down again. Heartbreaking. Frustrating. Talking for their staff, children were going to go back to school, the uncertainty that is attached with all of that – we all comprehend.’