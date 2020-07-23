Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announces a $300 cash payment just for taking a coronavirus test 

Victorians who do not have access to authorized leave and are required to take some time off work to be checked for coronavirus will get a $300 difficulty payment.

Premier Daniel Andrews made the statement on Thursday after it was exposed a day previously 9 out of 10 Victorians were not self-isolating after taking a COVID-19 test.

The $300 payment is for working Victorians who have actually taken a test and require to separate however do not have authorized leave to draw on, which especially impacts casual employees.

Victorians might be qualified for a even more payment of $1,500 if their test returns favorable to compensate for lost profits throughout their time in seclusion.

Working Victorians who do not have access to authorized leave will get a $300 payment to get checked. Pictured is a Colac homeowner being checked at a pop website in local Victoria today

‘What we have actually got at the minute is individuals who feel unhealthy, however do not wish to go and get checked fast enough since they’re afraid of not having the ability to go to work,’ Premier Andrews stated.

‘This makes sure that individuals are no even worse off and, in reality, Victorians are much better off since we understand that these patterns of habits are driving a variety of the cases.’

‘It is seriously essential that we have those with even the mildest of signs stepping forward, getting checked, those outcomes inform us where we need to work hardest.’

Those eligible for the payment need to supply a payslip or make a statutory statement to reveal they’re working.

It comes as Victoria taped 403 brand-new cases and 5 more deaths within a 24 hour duration on Thursday as the 2nd scary wave of coronavirus infections continues.

Eligible Victorians are advised to call the 1800 675 398 hotline to use for the $300 payment.