Victorian police officer escapes conviction after $10,000 fine for ‘gratuitously’ kicking handcuffed man | Australia news

A Victorian police officer who “gratuitously” kicked a handcuffed man within the again has escaped conviction, however been fined $10,000.

Senior constable Ross Fowler was discovered responsible in March of recklessly inflicting harm to Brian Jackson throughout an arrest in February 2016.

The 51-year-old was referred to as to a home dispute the place he and a colleague tried to arrest Jackson at Frankston.

“Once arrested and handcuffed, whether because of frustration or anger, you gratuitously kicked Mr Jackson in the lower back as he was walking in front of you,” Victorian county courtroom choose, Trevor Wraight, stated on Friday.

“Your kick was an entirely unnecessary act.”

Before Jackson was kicked within the again he’d been capsicum sprayed, kicked within the chest and was in handcuffs.

The choose additionally discovered it was “completely understandable” that the jury discovered his conduct to be unlawful.

“It is difficult to see how you maintained your defence that somehow, your conduct of kicking Mr Jackson in the back while handcuffed, was justified and in the execution of your duty,” he stated.

Jackson was left with some accidents after the assault however the larger influence on him was the psychological points it brought about, the choose stated.

The extended courtroom course of had additionally left him drained.

The different officer, senior constable Travis Woolnough, was additionally charged over the arrest and was acquitted by the jury.

He has been returned to “gazetted duties”, a Victoria police spokesman confirmed.

Wraight stated the assault of Jackson was of a “low level” and the senior constable lived an “honourable life and had an exemplary career” earlier than this incident.

The choose additionally acknowledged Jackson’s conduct was irritating for the officers, however discovered the sufferer was weak when he was kicked.

Fowler remained suspended from responsibility with pay and no additional remark can be made, police stated.

He was fined $10,000 however no conviction was recorded.