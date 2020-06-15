Victorian Labor may face national intervention over branch-stacking allegations | Australia news

Labor’s national executive is poised to consider an audit of party membership in Victoria, and administrative intervention, after allegations the controversial right wing powerbroker Adem Somyurek paid for branch memberships included in a substantial stacking operation in the state.

Somyurek on Monday resigned his membership of the Victorian ALP after the Nine Network reported on Sunday night that he orchestrated the payment of party memberships. The disgraced powerbroker resigned before he could he might be expelled by the party’s national executive, and that he was sacked from hawaii ministry by the premier Daniel Andrews.

The national executive committee of the ALP was meeting on Monday evening to thrash out options before a full meeting of the party’s national executive on either Tuesday or Wednesday, with both an audit and an administrative intervention into consideration.

One of the options under consideration on Monday night was a suspension of the Victorian branch. Some Labor sources said the federal intervention might be unveiled by the federal leader Anthony Albanese and Andrews on Tuesday.

One recent model for a federal intervention could be the recent review into New South Wales by the former federal attorney general Michael Lavarch. The former Victorian premier Steve Bracks, and federal minister Jenny Macklin, are now being touted as potential reviewers.

Andrews has also asked the state attorney-general to refer the allegations broadcast by Nine to convey police also to the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (Ibac).

In a statement issued on Monday morning, Somyurek said he rejected the allegations “made around memberships of the party” and said however be providing a “rigorous defence during any party process”.

He also noted that some covert recordings broadcast on the 60 Minutes program had occurred in an electoral office of a federal parliamentarian. It appears that some of the footage was recorded in Anthony Byrne’s electorate office – including possibly during a party branch meeting – even though Guardian Australia makes no assertions about Byrne’s understanding of the recordings.

One of the scenes from apparent surveillance footage broadcast by 60 Minutes on Sunday night show a small grouping of people meeting in a space that had on the wall a map of the electorate of Holt – the Victorian electorate that Byrne represents. In another scene broadcast by 60 Minutes, a sign marked “Anthony Byrne MP” might be seen in the back ground.

“It is clear that I was taped and surveilled in a federal electorate office without my knowledge and that this material was published without my knowledge of its existence or my consent,” Somyurek said. “I will be taking steps to seek a police investigation into these matters”.

When contacted, a spokesperson for Byrne would not discuss the recordings except to state the MP welcomed the investigation by Victoria police. “These matters should be appropriately investigated,” the spokesperson told Guardian Australia, adding that Byrne would “fully cooperate with any investigation”.

Byrne, dubbed “Langley” by some of his Labor colleagues because of his longstanding curiosity about intelligence matters, is the deputy chair of the joint parliamentary committee on intelligence and security and has been the member for Holt since 1999.

Some Labor MPs in Canberra claim that before Sunday night’s explosive revelations, Somyurek – who boasted about his influence in the federal arena after torpedoing a longstanding stability pact between your right and the left brokered by veteran powerbrokers and former ministers Steven Conroy and Kim Carr – had his eye on switching to federal politics.

It is understood Byrne had been earnestly encouraging Somyurek to move to federal parliament, but those earlier discussions had been dedicated to a Senate seat or perhaps a lower house seat with a larger electoral buffer than Holt – where the margin at the 2019 election was 8.7%. In one of the recordings aired by 60 Minutes, Somyurek claimed that he was “protecting” Byrne.

Federal Labor MPs on Monday also noted that a lot of the footage screened on 60 Minutes was broadcast quality, prompting speculation that either the police or the state anti-corruption watchdog was engaged just before Sunday night’s revelations.

Guardian Australia asked Victoria police on Monday whether or not they had been engaged in any investigation of Somyurek or his associates before Monday’s formal referral by the attorney general.

A Victoria Police spokesperson declined to comment on whether or not they had been active earlier, and said: “Victoria police will assess the complaint and work with Ibac to determine how best an investigation might proceed”.

Ibac also confirmed the referral was “currently under consideration” but a spokesperson said the commission could not provide any further details for legal and operational reasons.

The federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese told reporters in Canberra “what we saw last night on 60 Minutes was someone seeking power as the end in itself – a corruption of the political process”.

“It has no place in the Australian Labor party”.

As well as the machinations around branch stacking, Somyurek was caught on tape describing a fellow Victorian state Labor MP, Gabrielle Williams, as a “stupid, stupid moll” and labelling some Young Labor members as “little passive-aggressive fucking gay kids”.

Albanese said: “The comments that we saw last night were that of someone who was prepared to denigrate not just people who he saw as his opponents, but also people who were working with him”.

“There were sexist comments, homophobic, they were completely inappropriate”.

Albanese said he’d not spoken to Byrne about the origins of the footage. He said the Victorian MP had done an outstanding job on parliament’s intelligence committee “at a difficult time with making sure that there’s greatest level of bipartisanship possible on that committee”.