Victorian government calls in the ARMY to help manage coronavirus hotel quarantine

The Victorian Government has called in the army to help manage the state’s outbreak of coronavirus.

Senior sources from the Victorian and federal government confirmed the military was requested to provide support. 

The military officials will help manage quarantine hotels, where multiple security guards have now been infected and taken the virus home to their own families.

