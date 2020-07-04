Victorian folly reaching 218ft high goes up for sale for £2.5m

Buyers have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a 218ft high Victorian folly, as the owner who bought the tower in 1973 looks to market it on.

Sway Tower in Hampshire is 14 storey tower house which is thought to be the tallest unreinforced concrete structure on earth. It was built in 1879 and offers incredible views over the New Forest countryside and the south coast, as well as to the Isle of Wight.

The structure, in the village of Sway, has been doing the family of businessman and entrepreneur Paul Atlas, 73, for days gone by 47 years, but he’s now trying to sell it for £2.5 million.

‘Nobody has ever sold a residence like this before and no one probably ever will,’ Mr Atlast said talking to The Times. ‘I am 74 this year and so i thought maybe we should have a change before we die. If people come up with the best offer we might sell it.’

The 14 storey tower house (pictured) is thought to be the world’s tallest unreinforced concrete structure. The tower reaches 220ft into the sky and was built in the 1880s by Yorkshire barrister Thomas Turton Peterson

One of the sitting rooms in the 218ft structure with high ceilings and ornate furnishings. In order to get furniture up to the upper levels, windows on the east side of the tower can be removed to winch any beds or sofas up

Another room to relax in the £2.5 million house which was built in 1879, showing a fire place and huge concrete doorway. The 14-storey high property, which boasts four bedrooms, three en suite bathrooms, an inside swimming pool and a tennis court, is undoubtedly the county’s finest folly and has views across to the Isle of Wight. Pictured: One of the living rooms in the unique property

The property, that the owner has previously had valued at £3million, also comes with a 60ft swimming pool and a telecommunications income of £35,000 a year because its employed by the emergency services and two cell phone providers.

When Mr Atlas put the tower up for sale in 2018, that he said that when a buyer could perhaps not be found within 45 days, that he would begin the process of offering the tower as a prize with competition property experts WinThis.life, for just £10 a ticket.

However, this not not pan out for them, and he still owns the property and after it going on / off the market for the last few years, he is making another push to find a buyer after saying he has been ‘messed about with’ by people giving him suggestions about how far better sell it.

Grandfather-of-four Paul has lived in the 14-floor tower since 1995 together with his wife Julie raising their two kids.

Since they got it in 1973 for £2,600 as young property developers, the Atlas’s have already been busy renovating the structure ensuring that what stands now will last for generations in the future.

In the mid-90s, with the backing of the local authority and heritage charities, Paul and a team of tradesmen renovated the structure after the storm of 1987 hit the south coast.

Over the years the Atlas family has used the tower for a variety of uses, It was once a more elaborate ‘shed’ when it was first purchased, then the restaurant, a loss-making hotel and now finally a one-of-a-kind multi-million-pound home. The Atlas’s made it their permanent home in 1995.

Speaking to The Times, Paul said: ‘Not many people live with 14ft gothic arches. It also offers its own crypt so you can stay forever. I will be doing some work on the crypt right now, it’s a serious nice crypt, but I will be not trying to be buried there.’

There is a large enclosed heated swimming pool within the tower, a tennis court and an extensive selection of garaging with a home office

A view from the garden, which also has its walled garden, of the conservatory

Paul said the tower is not an ordinary home and in these days he restricts climbing the 330 steps to the most notable to monthly.

Speaking in 2018, he said: ‘In the first 1990s we were taking £585 a night in revenue from the hotel, so now I that is amazing would be far more.

‘Each of the four bedrooms on four floors includes a dressing room and is en-suite from that time, and there’s no reason someone couldn’t add more rooms should they wanted to go up.

Another view from the garden showing the indoor pool attached to along side it of the building

‘We have the emergency services and two cell phone providers that use two rooms in the tower and that again can be an income of £35,000 a year.

‘We have in all probability spent a lot more than three quarters of a million on the place through the years, there are 73 Iroko double glazed windows which are basically bomb proof, and there’s six inches of asphalt and four inches of waterproof render on the rooves so that isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

‘The tower has experienced hurricane winds and been struck by lightning about 10 or 11 times but it’s still standing, and has a lightning conductor installed so that’s fine.

‘It’s never been an ordinary home, you cannot walk into your lounge through 12-foot-high Gothic arches and think that’s normal.

‘It’s always had a great feeling about this, but we now have spent 45 years there now and we feel it’s time for some fresh blood to take control.’

Paul took over Sway Tower in 1973 when that he was just 27 before he and Julie married in 1975.

It was originally built in the 1880s by Yorkshire barrister and high court judge Andrew Thomas Turton Peterson.

Legend has it that Judge Peterson, a spiritualist, spoke to renowned architect Sir Christopher Wren through a medium who encouraged him to create it.

Peterson’s Folly, as the grade II listed tower can also be known, was a labour of love for the person whose usage of Portland cement and local gravel and oxide of iron in the building process supply the tower its unique look.

From working in India Peterson developed an interest in mysticism so when he died in his 90s in 1906 it’s believed that he hoped those ascending the tower could reach some enlightenment about their put on Earth.

The view from the conservatory that is built onto the side of the tower out in to its grounds

Views from the tower to the coast offer unspoilt views of the countryside and the Solent. The structure which took five years to build with a team in excess of 40 men boasts stunning views across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight

The 218ft tall Sway Tower The grade II listed structure is constructed using Portland cement, local gravel and iron oxide It has two foot thick concrete at the beds base and one foot thick concrete at the top. The floors are supported by rolled iron joists and contain 14 large rooms including four en suite bedrooms. It has 330 steps in a spiral staircase to the top 14 floors – including four en-suite bedrooms, telecoms rooms 14 rooms – one on each floor 60ft indoor swimming pool and tennis court Three quarters of an acre of walled garden Views to the Solent and south coast four miles away across New Forest National Park It has a few outbuildings, a double garage, two reception rooms on the floor floor, that is shaped just like a crucifix.

A charitable employer Peterson also said an admission fee should be charged which would go towards some small cottages he had built for the labour force which helped construct the tower, at a high price of £30,000 during the time.

Entrepreneur Paul said he first took over Peterson’s legacy using the proceeds he created from selling and transporting a Bentley to New York.

Paul, who has bought and sold goods and furniture all his life, said: ‘When we opened as a hotel we had some pretty crucial guests arrived at stay like the speaker of the House of Lords and a-listers from stage and screen.

‘We’ve got a fairly nice guest book that accompany the tower.’

Paul’s wife Julie said if the family first moved the tower was mostly occupied by pigeons and jackdaws.

She said: ‘One jackdaw became part of the family believing that I was his parent, he spent most of his time on my shoulder telling me what to do.

‘The spiral staircase was like a helter skelter so we cleared out the tower also it took two lorries to maneuver the debris. After this the tower quickly became an office, a sewing room, a woodworking shop and even a garden shed.

‘The pool and garden took up most of our time not to mention our two children growing up.

‘We kept the tower tidy and enjoyed amazing views of the Solent, Isle of Wight, cold temperatures with the snow on the fields, watching cows driven down the lane to the farm for milking and in June the light summer evenings were spectacular.

‘We opened our doors to your new gorgeous hotel and restaurant in 1991, this is the most exciting time for all of us, our guests were very varied and thinking about this amazing tower, its devote history and construction.

‘Nobody complained about the stairs and they forgave us for not offering room service. We made for being new to the company by supplying a very special small restaurant run by two talented young chefs at the start of the careers.

‘The desire for tall buildings endures, in the recent census the tower includes a special position of being the tallest building in Britain occupied by one family.

‘Life in the tower has settled down and we became pet owners at our son’s request and walked more frequently in the New Forest. We also exercise by going up the 70 stairs to the sack at night.

‘We all tended to communicate with one another by using our landline initially, or even walkie-talkies, now the mobiles help us, because they are always inside our pockets.’