Victorian fans are BANNED from NRL and AFL games in NSW

Victorian NRL and AFL fans will be barred from attending games in NSW, NSW health minister Brad Hazzard says.

Hazzard says only non-Victorians will be allowed into games of both codes in NSW, amid concerns within the spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria.

NSW stadiums with a capacity of more than 40,000 people can host up to 10,000 fans at AFL and NRL games from July 1.

But Hazzard said Victorian residents would be banned from purchasing tickets in a move agreed by hierarchy of both codes.

Hazzard said however “leave it to (AFL and NRL heads) to explain” the facts.

“They have actually put in place measures immediately and confirmed to me … that they have the measures in place,” Hazzard told reporters on Thursday.

“And we’re quite satisfied they can be sure that supporters from Melbourne and Victoria are not arriving at our games.

“They’re not getting tickets, that is the simple answer.

“They (the AFL and NRL) have satisfied me they have made all necessary measures and steps to ensure people who will be entering the stadium will be people who are from Sydney.”

Comment had been sought from the AFL and NRL.