Victorian dad infected with COVID-19 fears he’s passed it to his nine-month-old daughter

A young father is horrified he might have infected his five-month old baby with the coronavirus.

Af Ali, 30 tested positive for COVID-19 this week after moving house into among Melbourne’s coronavirus hotspots at Point Cooke where which includes more than 100 active cases.

Only hours after his diagnosis, his baby Ira began wheezing and struggling to breathe – showing concerning symptoms she may have contracted the virus herself.

The 30-year-old cannot to hold or provide care to the toddler as that he grapples with isolation while awaiting his partner and daughter’s test outcomes.

Mr Ali said he feels awful.

‘I am terrified to be honest, every minute everything is simply stressing me out,’ he told Nine News.

He believes he might have become infected after hiring a rental truck to help him transfer to his new house.

While his test returned quickly, the daddy initially struggled to discover how to get his toddler tested.

‘There’s no drive-through for the babies or paediatric clinic,’ Mr Ali said.

He said he tried to contact major hospitals and the coronavirus hotline, but no-one knew where to send him to have his daughter tested.

‘We’ve called each department since that time and we have been put down to be honest.’

After making contact with police he was advised to get a doctor’s referral so he could take her to a pop up clinic.

His daughter and partner underwent testing at the Hoppers Crossing clinic on Thursday night.

But the terrified father could face a wait of five days before he discovers whether the two have tested positive.

Health authorities have confirmed another 216 cases of coronavirus in Victoria on Saturday morning.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will undoubtedly be ordering two million reusable masks following a request people wear them as a means of steering clear of the possible spread of COVID-19.

‘No mask is foolproof, but every contribution helps, and I’m very grateful to think that additional Victorians are wearing masks,’ Mr Andrews said.