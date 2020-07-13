Victorian couple score massive $80million Powerball prize and reveal how they will spend it

A Victorian couple have claimed the third-biggest lottery prize in Australian history after winning Thursday’s Powerball draw.

The couple from Dromana on the Mornington Peninsula wished to remain anonymous after having the only division one winning entry in the $80million draw.

The jackpot was the largest ever win in Victoria, with the ecstatic couple still in shock days after winning their prize.

‘I’m somewhat shaky. I’m having this conversation, but I’m thinking I might awaken and it was all a dream,’ the winning woman told The Lott.

‘I’m getting around normally, but nothing is really sinking in right now!’

Their winning entry wasn’t registered to a Tatts Card, which meant lottery officials had to wait for the couple to come forward with the winning ticket.

A couple from Dromana on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula have won Thursday’s $80million Powerball draw (stock image)

The couple said they do not play Powerball every week and forgot to check on their tickets due to being under lockdown restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.

‘With the rest going on at the moment I didn’t be sure you check my ticket on Thursday night as I would usually do, so I only checked the ticket late last night (Sunday),’ the winning woman said.

‘When I scanned the very first one on my phone, it said “no win”. Used to do the next one, and there is confetti around my phone.

‘I said “I think I’ve won something”. So other members of the family started scanning the ticket and nothing was sinking in. I just didn’t believe it.’

The couple said they have a long list of tips to spend their new fortune including holidays and a fresh house.

They intend to wait before coronavirus pandemic is over to begin spending.

‘We’re throwing ideas all around us and I’m just thinking “let’s wait until we see the money in the bank account”,’ the woman said.

The couple’s win was the largest ever in Victoria and the next largest in Australian history (stock image)

‘The main thing at the moment gets through what we’re all going through. Our health is truly important, and we want to focus on getting through this period.

‘When it passes, we’ll be ready to savor the prize. It gives us enormous peace of mind and freedom.

‘There’s lots to concern yourself with at the moment, but we don’t need to concern yourself with money anymore.’