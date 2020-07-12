Victorian coronavirus victim’s ‘frightening’ last moments are revealed

An elderly man with coronavirus ‘died alone’ in hospital quarantine while cut off from his loving family who desperately wished to say goodbye.

Alf Jordan, 90, took his final breath in a Melbourne hospital on Friday after contracting the disease at Glendale Aged Care in Werribee, in the city’s south-west, where 10 other cases have also been detected.

Mr Jordan’s granddaughter Gabrielle Cordwell and her family were not in a position to properly leave behind him since COVID-19 patients are required isolate.

Ms Cordwell spoke about her grandfather’s final moments on Sunday after being denied the opportunity to say her last goodbyes – as well as revealed ‘a pig’ of an individual was attempting to profit from his death with a fake fundraising page.

Alf Jordan, 90, and two of his great-grandchildren. Mr Jordan died of COVID-19 on Friday and was sadly alone in his final moments as family were not able to visit him

‘From Tuesday to Friday, that he was alone. We knew he was alone when he died because the medical practitioner said so. When that he came back, that he was dead,’ Ms Cordwell told Daily Mail Australia.

‘There was no-one there to comfort him if he was frightened.’

The last person who could visit Mr Jordan was his stepdaughter and carer Helen Webb, who’s also Ms Cordwell’s mother.

‘Mum was able to visit him on Tuesday before he went into the ward but while she was there, his COVID-19 diagnosis came back,’ Ms Cordwell said.

‘She was told to leave immediately and isolate in case she had it. She’s awaiting her results, so we cannot even mourn with her.’

Ms Cordwell was not even in a position to call her father before he passed ‘because all of it happened so quickly’.

‘By Sunday night, Monday morning, we still did not think it had been going to happen, we still thought we’d time. But then on Tuesday, that he was diagnosed,’ she said.

Gabrielle Cordwell, her husband (left) and her son (right). Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Ms Cordwell said it has been ‘tough’ for her family since they couldn’t visit their father and today can’t have a funeral for him either

Ms Cordwell said her large family ‘can’t mourn’ Mr Jordan’s death since only 10 people can attend funerals in Victoria due to COVID-19 restrictions.

‘There are 12 kids alone so we defintely won’t be having one. It feels as though we do not get to mark his life has ended,’ Ms Cordwell said.

‘Normally when some body dies, family can get together and celebrate their life, but we’re not even permitted to visit one another.

‘It’s like we’re moving on without moving on.’

Mr Jordan’s family intend to hold a memorial for him once COVID-19 restrictions ease allowing for larger gatherings.

While the household is still mourning Mr Jordan’s death, a scammer pretending to be his stepdaughter Helen create a fake fundraising page.

Mr Jordan Fenjoys a beer at a pub. He contracted COVID-19 at Glendale Aged Care in Werribee, where nine workers and a 85-year-old female resident are also infected

‘I was getting message from friends saying “your mum’s sent me a friend request and asked me to donate to this page”,’ Ms Cordwell said.

‘Straight away I knew it had been wrong because my mum wouldn’t require money.’

Ms Cordwell later warned her friends on Facebook, saying: ‘We have not and would not require money from anyone! Some pig is wanting to benefit from his death!’

She has since reported the situation to Victoria Police and Donorbox has stopped the fundraiser.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Victoria Police for comment.

Mr Jordan contracted the illness at Glendale Aged Care in Werribee, where nine staff members and a 85-year-old female resident have also been infected.

He was the 107th person to die in Australia from the COVID-19 when that he passed away on Friday.

Another 70-year-old man died on Saturday night in Victoria, bringing the national death toll to 108.

There are 57 Victorians in hospital with COVID-19, including 16 who remain in intensive care, Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed on Sunday morning.

Victorians living in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire are currently amid a second lockdown.

The reimposed measures in areas of the state mean people can just only leave their homes for four crucial purposes – groceries, daily exercise, to offer or receive care also to go to school or work.

Mr Andrews implored people to follow those orders, telling the general public on Sunday it was currently a ‘very dangerous’ situation.

‘This is a dangerous time,’ he said.