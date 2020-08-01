Victoria to report nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases and harsher coronavirus lockdown

Victoria is tipped to reveal nearly 400 new coronavirus cases with harsher lockdowns possibly on the horizon.

The new figure will be revealed later Saturday after the state tape-recorded 627 new cases the day previously.

New modelling reveals COVID-19 cases are doubling every 16 days in the state with fretting forecasts as numerous as 1,000 cases might be tape-recorded by mid-August

Health authorities are likewise weighing up whether stay-at-home orders in location throughout Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire are doing enough.

Victoria tape-recorded 8 deaths and 627 new cases on Friday, and specialists are working over the weekend to evaluate infection information from the very first half of Victoria’s six-week lockdown.

The state’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton verified a New Zealand- design lockdown, which saw all companies other than for necessary services closed, was being checked out.

Muslims marking the Islamic vacation of Eid al-Adha over coming days have actually been motivated to socially range and wear masks.

‘ I simply desire to motivate everybody to make favorable choices when it comes to how they pick to commemorate their faith over this essential time for that neighborhood,’ Prime Minister Scott Morrison informed 2GB radio.

more to come