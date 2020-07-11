Victoria snubs army AGAIN as call centre workers are asked to help with coronavirus contact tracing

The Victorian government has rejected help from the army for an additional time as call centre workers from private organizations have been enlisted to help with contact tracing.

Daniel Andrews refused a few offers from Defence Force to use troops to help boost numbers for Victoria’s contact tracing program.

There are claims some of the significantly more than 5,000 close contacts of the state’s 1,172 active coronavirus cases have not been contacted daily as required.

In other cases, it has had days for individuals to learn they have potentially been infected, the Herald Sun reported.

But as opposed to allowing ADF personnel to assist, the Victorian government turned to the private sector and enlisted the help of call centre workers.

Officials called Medibank, Telstra and the big banks on Friday afternoon to provide call centre workers to assist them alternatively.

This latest snub comes after Mr Andrews rejected an offer from 800 defence members to help run the state’s troubled hotel quarantine system, enlisting stood down Qantas staff instead.

But on Saturday, Mr Andrews denied that the ADF had offered to help at call centres, and claimed they wouldn’t have the correct skills.

‘The private sector has been element of our response and will carry on to be,’ that he said.

‘It isn’t accurate to say that there have been requests made to the ADF or offers made by them in relation to these specific skills.

‘I want to be magnificent – the ADF are on the ground in unprecedented numbers, doing a fantastic job. Each and every request I made of the Prime Minister, the answer has been “yes”.

‘There’s been no sense they would of necessity have the proper skills to do that. This is a call centre job.

‘I don’t want to enter to any kind of sense of blame or any of that. That’s perhaps not relevant here. If I want something, I ring the Prime Minister, the answer is yes.’

An estimated 120 staff members from the National Australia Bank have already been enlisted to help call close contacts on the weekend.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 9,059 New South Wales: 3,474 Victoria: 3,560 Queensland: 1,070 Western Australia: 630 South Australia: 443 Tasmania: 228 Australian Capital Territory: 113 Northern Territory: 30 TOTAL CASES: 9,549 CURRENT ACTIVE CASES: 1,285 DEATHS: 107

The Commonwealth Bank and Medibank never have confirmed they are going to take up the offer as they may be limited in the quantity of staff they could provide.

The two banks are considering different ways they could help.

Telstra told the department they certainly were unable to provide call centre workers to assist with the state’s contact tracing initiative.

The Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt reminded the Victoria government the Defence Force is ready to be deployed and help curb the spread of coronavirus.

‘The ADF is capable and it is I think a potentially essential addition to assist with that contact tracing where in actuality the standard has to be every case, every day,’ Mr Hunt said.

A state spokesperson said: ‘We carry on to explore new ways to further expand our massive public health team, as most of us work ­together to slow the spread.’

‘The national directions for public health units managing contact tracing are very clear concerning the daily track of those infected and individuals close to them.

‘Where feasible to achieve this, PHU should conduct active daily track of close contacts for symptoms for 14 days following the last possible contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case,’ the principles state.

‘Symptom screening should be conducted daily, for the negative (quarantined) cohort.’

The Department of Premier and Cabinet have now been contacted with reference to claims these directions are perhaps not being followed closely by call centre staff.

Corrections Victoria has had over the management of hotel quarantine for returned travellers after private security guards allegedly breached protocols, contributing to the state’s latest coronavirus outbreak.

Support workers will undoubtedly be required to ensure social distancing measures and good hygiene practises are being adhered to at all times.

Mr Andrews said thanked other governments for their support but said ‘if we truly need more, I’ll certainly request more.’

The Victorian government came under fire over the program after it absolutely was hit with infection protocol breaches while hosting came back travellers.

Instead of preventing the spread of the herpes virus, the program was found to be central to the rise of the state’s COVID-19 case numbers.