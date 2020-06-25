Victoria reports 33 more coronavirus cases overnight 

Victoria has recorded 33 new coronavirus cases over night and half all residents living in Melbourne’s infection hotspots will undergo testing.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced the new COVID-19 infections on Thursday and declared there would be ‘a suburban testing blitz’ for the outbreak in suburban Melbourne over the coming days.

There were seven new coronavirus cases in return travellers, nine associated with known outbreaks, six from routine testing and 11 under investigation.

‘First things first, we have been about to embark – in fact, we’ve already begun, it began early this morning – a suburban testing blitz,’ Mr Andrews said.

‘Broadmeadows and Keilor Downs, those two suburbs, with the greatest number of community transmission cases, we will test 50% of the suburbs over the next three days.

‘There will literally be hundreds and hundreds – indeed, the complete team is just a thousand-strong – doorknockers on the market, talking to the city, inviting them to come and acquire a free test, whether they be symptomatic or asymptomatic.’

Pictured: COVID-19 testing staff have emerged at a pop-up site at Keilor Community Hub on Wednesday

More than 1,000 Australian Defence Force troops are now being deployed to Victoria to greatly help the state fight a growing coronavirus problem.

Mr Andrews said the ADF support would be ‘critical’ at the Melbourne Showgrounds testing site, where thousands of tests will be conducted.

‘I’ve asked the prime minister – and I’m very grateful that he is agreed – to provide ADF support in many areas,’ he said on Wednesday.

‘Firstly, medical teams to support with those big, really big testing sites. Some other transportation support, especially getting individuals from the airport to hotel quarantine.’

