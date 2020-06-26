Victoria reports 30 more cases of coronavirus overnight as mass testing gets underway

Victoria has reported another 30 cases of coronavirus on Friday as the state undertakes mass testing in Melbourne’s hotspot suburbs.

Of the new cases, five have now been detected through routine testing, five in hotel quarantine and seven linked to known outbreaks.

Another 13 cases remain under investigation.

Victoria’s Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said another 20,000 test outcomes had been processed across the state in the past day alone.

‘We have obtained over 736,000 test outcomes in Victoria to date – we are really pleased to those test numbers are steadily growing,’ she said.

‘Victorians are listening to the messages and getting tested when they are symptomatic or getting tested in the hotspot areas where we’re asking individuals to be tested regardless of symptoms.’

A health worker at the Orygen Youth Mental Health Facility has the virus, Dr van Diemen told reporters.

‘That facility is now in lockdown and we are working very closely with Melbourne health who run the facility,’ Dr van Diemen said.

‘All of the deep cleaning requirements have now been done there and testing will be undertaken as required.’

A McDonald’s worker has also been confirmed as having the coronavirus and is linked to the Wollert outbreak, she said.

There are 183 active cases in Victoria with six in hospital. More than 1,700 folks have recovered from the virus in the state.

Dr van Diemen added health officials were attempting to contain two cases confirmed at a Coles distribution centre in Laverton in south-west Melbourne.

‘One of those cases is quite clearly associated with a large outbreak at Keilor Downs, so we do have a very clear source of acquisition for that,’ she said.

The Keilor Downs family outbreak in north-west Melbourne has swelled to 19 infections, while a North Melbourne cluster has now reached 15 cases.

