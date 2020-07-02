Victoria has recorded 77 new cases of coronavirus, its biggest total since March 31.

The state has suffered 289 new cases since Monday as 36 north Melbourne suburbs are locked down seriously to contain the fresh outbreak.

There are now actually 415 active cases with twenty patients in hospital and four in intensive care, two more than yesterday.

Of the 77 new cases, 13 are linked to outbreaks, 37 were detected through routine testing and 27 further cases are under investigation.

There are five previous cases which were reclassified.

Most of the cases have been in virus hotspots, according to Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

‘But maybe not exclusively,’ he said.

‘One of the difficulties is people do maneuver around a little bit. Obviously now, with the restrictions in force, people should be limiting their movement to the fullest extent possible.’

The Victorian government has re-imposed stay-at-home orders for 36 suburbs in ten postcodes after recording 212 new cases of the deadly virus in three days.

After just four weeks of freedom, those residents will undoubtedly be banned from leaving their domiciles except for work and school, food shopping, giving care and daily exercise.

Restaurants, gyms, pubs and all other non-essential services in the suburbs must once more close their doors. Affected businesses will undoubtedly be compensated with a government cash grant of $5,000.

Worst days for coronavirus diagnoses in Victoria 1. 111 new cases on March 29 2. 96 new cases on March 31 3. 84 new cases on March 29 4. 77 new cases on July 2 5. 75 new cases on June 29 6. 73 new cases on July 1

Residents from the ten postcodes will not be permitted to go on holiday and the us government will announce a support package for affected tourism businesses tomorrow.

The lockdown lasts for a month and enter into force from 11.59pm on Wednesday. Police will undoubtedly be enforcing the orders with random vehicle checks just like random breath tests and can dish out on-the-spot fines.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the lockdown was ‘deeply painful’ and ‘damaging for businesses’ but insisted that it was necessary.

‘If we do not take these steps now we will be locking down every postcode,’ he said.

A returned traveller who is just about the Northern Territory’s first case of coronavirus in nearly three months, spent time in a Melbourne disease hotspot before flying to Darwin.

The man is a Darwin resident in his 30s who came ultimately back to Australia from overseas, Health Minster Natasha Fyles said on Thursday.

He completed two weeks of quarantine in Melbourne before flying from Melbourne to Brisbane after which Brisbane to Darwin, arriving in the NT capital on Monday.

But before going to Darwin that he stayed with family in another of the hotspots for the herpes virus in Melbourne for a couple of days.

Upon his go back to Darwin that he started to feel unwell and was tested for COVID-19, with the positive result confirmed on Wednesday night.

The man was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital and is in isolation but is experiencing only mild symptoms.

‘This individual has followed all of the precautions and we wish them all the very best,’ Ms Fyles said.

‘I want to reassure the community there is minimal experience of the broader community.

‘This isn’t a case of community transmission.’

But passengers on Qantas flight QF836 from Brisbane to Darwin on Monday are now being traced.

