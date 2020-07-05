Victoria records 74 new COVID-19 cases hit Daniel Andrews announces

Victoria has recorded 74 new cases of COVID-19, an important drop from the day prior when the 2nd highest variety of the pandemic were recorded.

The state was on tenterhooks after 108 new cases were recorded on Saturday, three significantly less than the state’s peak total of 111 which came on March 28.

Saturday’s big increase light emitting diode Premier Daniel Andrews to lockdown nine public housing commission towers in the suburbs of Flemington, Kensington and North Melbourne.

Mr Andrews announced on Sunday that residents of the towers would receive a rent reprieve for the next week or two.

Anyone who lives in the towers and is unable to visit work due to the lockdown will receive a $1,500 payment, while unemployed households will receive $750.

Mr Andrews had warned Victorians that if things did not improve he would reunite the state to lockdown, but residents were granted a reprieve with the drop in cases.

Premier Andrews praised the more than 21,500 individuals who were tested on Saturday.

‘I thank everyone of them for that seemingly small contribution, but I really massive part of our public health response,’ Mr Andrews said.

‘The whole strategy depends on once you understand where the virus is putting set up the appropriate contact tracing and public health interventions to retain the virus.

‘Without the testing numbers, without people coming forward and giving their time and consenting to a test, that’s incredibly difficult to know.’

New South Wales recorded 14 new cases, that were in returned travellers.

Public housing blocks in the suburbs of Flemington (pictured), Kensington and North Melbourne, where COVID-19 outbreaks have been recorded, were power down on Saturday

There were distressing scenes outside one tower on Sunday morning as a ladies in one of the public housing towers was apprehended.

The distraught woman had to be pulled from her car by police after trying to flee the high-rise on Racecourse Road at Flemington, in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

Shocking photos show the girl driving her vehicle from the carpark as a police chases after her.

Eventually catching up to the girl, he leans inside the open driver’s side window and grabs her by the jacket where point she slows down the automobile.

Several other cops rushed to simply help and the visibly shaken woman was taken away and questioned.

Premier Andrews locked the doors to nine housing towers at 4pm on Saturday amid fears the herpes virus is spreading rapidly inside their walls.

The ‘hard lockdown’ will dsicover 3,000 people in towers across Flemington, Kensington and North Melbourne forced to stay inside – with armed police on every single floor of every block ensuring they don’t leave for just about any reason on the next five days.

The health issues driving the stricter lockdown are caused by crowded living and shared spaces, such as for example lifts.

Flemington (pictured), Kensington and North Melbourne were among the suburbs of the 2031 and 2051 postcodes of Melbourne to be placed in to lockdown on Saturday

Dozens of Melburnians line up to be tested for COVID-19 in Brunswick West on Saturday, among the suburbs that have been locked down

A distraught woman has been pulled from her car by police after trying to flee a Melbourne public housing tower on Sunday

‘There will undoubtedly be no one going in apart from residents who are returning home and no one will be allowed out of the public housing towers,’ Mr Andrews said.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 8,066 New South Wales: 3,225 Victoria: 2,536 Queensland: 1,067 Western Australia: 611 South Australia: 443 Tasmania: 228 Australian Capital Territory: 108 Northern Territory: 30 TOTAL CASES: 8,174 RECOVERED: 7,092 CURRENT ACTIVE CASES: 576 DEATHS: 104

‘There will be a massive logistical task to make sure those people are fed, given the support they need.

‘I think we’re equal to that task and I don’t for a moment underestimate how challenging, how traumatic in some respects which will be for those 3,000 residents.’

Residents in the towers afflicted by the ‘hard lockdown’ are among the state’s most susceptible.

Many have fled war or family violence and are coping with mental infection, disability and low income.

They can only set off to get food and medical supplies, or even to attend school or work.

Melbourne City Councilor Rohan Leppert described the problem as ‘terrifying’.

In a series of tweets by the Greens party member on Saturday evening, Mr Leppert said that he believes police patrolling the within of the building really should not be armed.

‘Please tell me these cops posted to every floor won’t be armed,’ that he tweeted.

‘If there’s a cop on every floor I really hope there’s a social worker, counselor, DV (domestic violence) worker and translator on every floor too. This is legit terrifying.’