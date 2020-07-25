Victoria records 360 new coronavirus cases

Victoria is set to reveal another 360 coronavirus cases on Saturday, reports state.

The state’s age care break out has actually likewise increased, with another house in Box Hill reporting infections.

Uniting AgeWell Box Hill is performing a deep tidy after a team member who last dealt with July 17 checked favorable for the infection, the Herald Sun reported.

The worker was using a mask and had actually not remained in direct contact with any of the homeowners.

Chief executive officer Andrew Kinnersly stated the centre was deep cleansing 2 wings and personnel locations in a letter to the center’s households.

He stated the threat to homeowners was fairly low and all personnel and homeowners would be checked for coronavirus.

The aged care house will stay closed to visitors pending the outcomes.

Five coronavirus clients connected to aged care clusters in Victora passed away onFriday

More to come