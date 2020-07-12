Victoria records 273 cases new cases of coronavirus overnight and a man in his 70s dies 

A man in his 70s has died and yet another 273 cases of coronavirus have been identified in Victoria overnight because the state is gripped by a 2nd wave of the disease.

There are 57 Victorians in hospital with COVID-19, including 16 who remain in intensive care.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the latest figures during a press conference on Sunday morning.

He said he would perhaps not comment further on the man who died from the disease overnight out of respect for the family.

His death takes the state’s death toll to 24 after a man in his 90s also died on Saturday.

Victorians living in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire are in the midst of a 2nd lockdown in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.

The reimposed lockdown measures in parts of their state mean people can only leave their domiciles for four essential purposes – groceries, daily exercise, to give or receive care and to visit school or work.

Mr Andrews implored individuals to follow those orders, telling the public on Sunday it had been currently a ‘very dangerous’ situation.

‘This is a dangerous time,’ he said.

‘This is a very challenging time, and I know we’re asking a lot of Victorians, but we simply have no choice but to acknowledge the fact that we face and to complete what must be done, and that is to check out those rules, to only go out when you really need to, and to only go out for the purposes that are lawful.’

The premier said police could be out in full force and wouldn’t be issuing warnings to people caught flouting the principles.

‘If we do not follow the principles, if we don’t play our part, then we shall simply see this virus continue to spread, and it will likely be a longer second wave, a more pronounced, a more tragic second wave than it ought be,’ that he said.

‘Nobody desired to be in this position, but that is where we find ourselves.’

Mr Andrews also reiterated the plan for students time for school from holidays this week.

Students in grades 11 and 12 will all be welcomed back for face to face learning, as will students in grade 10 undertaking VCAL subjects.

All other students in the locked down regions will love a further week of school holidays until July 20, if they will go back to online classes.

‘We cannot have the very best part of 700,000 students along with parents moving to and from school, moving around town, as if there wasn’t a stay-at-home order,’ that he said.

More in the future.