Victoria records 270 new cases of coronavirus 

Victoria has recorded 270 new cases of coronavirus, the state’s third-worst figure since the pandemic began.

Health officials carried out 21,995 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday.

Victoria suffered 288 new cases only July 10 and 273 on July 12.

Around 1,000 new ADF troops have been drafted in to help with testing and enforcing a border between Melbourne and the rest of the state.