Victoria records 134 new cases of coronavirus

Victoria has recorded 134 new cases of coronavirus as the state battles a huge outbreak and the entire of Melbourne braces for a six-week lockdown from midnight.

Only 11 of the new cases are linked to known outbreaks, raising fears that community transmission is spreading round the city.

Premier Daniel Andrews said there are now 75 cases of the life-threatening disease in nine social housing towers in north Melbourne which were placed under hard lockdown, confining 3,000 residents for their homes.

Forty folks are in hospital with seven fighting for his or her lives in intensive care.

On Tuesday Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced the whole of Melbourne and Mitchell Shire north of the city will soon be placed back to lock down for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after the state recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus – its worst figure yet.

Residents will soon be only permitted to leave their homes for work and study, giving or receiving care, searching for essentials and daily exercise near their current address.

Police will stop Victorians leaving or entering Melbourne with roadblocks and booze bus-style vehicle checks, efficiently sealing 5million people in the city.

Gatherings of more than a couple who don’t live together will be barred; beauty services and entertainment venues will shut; and cafes, restaurants and pubs will be able to offer takeaway only.

Year 11 and 12 pupils and special schools will go back to class but holidays will be extended by a week for students up to year 10, with remote learning a possibility next.

Restrictions for the others of Victoria remain exactly the same – but residents can just only enter Melbourne for caregiving, essential shopping and work or study.

Under-pressure premier Andrews said the new lockdown was important to avoid ‘thousands and thousands’ of cases and ‘many, many people in hospital.’

‘This is just a pandemic and it surely will kill thousands of people if it gets completely away from us,’ that he said.

A Service NSW spokesperson said the permit application system had experienced high levels of demand, causing it to crash this morning. Pictured: Queues to have in to Albury

‘We understand that some individuals have experienced delays in securing a permit and we apologise for the delay,’ the spokesperson said in a statement. Pictured: Queues to have in to Albury

The whole of Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire north of the city will soon be placed back to lock down for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus – its worst figure yet. Pictured: A map showing the suburbs in lockdown

Mr Andrews said case numbers will ‘get worse before they get better’. He has told Prime Minster Scott Morrison concerning the new lockdown and requested hundreds of ADF troops to help with enforcement.

The Premier also said he has spoken to Mr Morrison concerning the possibility of extending JobKeeper and the increased JobSeeker payment, which are as a result of expire in September, for Victorians who’re locked down until 19 August.

‘I am confident that the Prime Minister knows and understands that you will see different forms of hardship in different parts of the united states, different industry, different sectors,’ that he said.

After Mr Andrews announced the new lockdown, Victorian Opposition leader Michael O’Brien savaged him for ‘failing to accept responsibility for his or her own mistakes’.

Dozens of cases from the Melbourne outbreak have now been traced back once again to breaches in the hotel quarantine system after private security guards used by the us government instead of the police interacted with patients and took the virus home to their families.

Today marked the very first time the NSW-Victoria border has closed since Spanish Flu struck in 1919.

New lockdown: Victoria on Tuesday 191 new cases of coronavirus – its worst figure yet. Pictured: Police and nurses wearing protective equipment outside tower blocks in north Melbourne

Australians braved 90-minute traffic queues to access work today on the initial day the New South Wales-Victoria border closed for the first time since Spanish Flu struck in 1919 because of huge coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne.

A line of cars snaked for hundreds of metres over the Lincoln Causeway between Wodonga in Victoria and Albury in New South Wales as 600 police braved heavy fog and temperatures of 3C to man the 1,000km border overnight and also this morning.

The two towns are merely 7km apart and hundreds of residents live in one and work in another, meaning the border closure which arrived to effect at nighttime has thrown their lives upside-down.

NSW Police Commissioner told ABC radio that five cars have been stopped and turned around because they originated from hotspot postcodes in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, where communities are get yourself ready for a six-week lockdown from midnight on Wednesday.

Up to 500 defence personnel will also be being deployed to help man checkpoints with road blocks and drones at 55 border crossings.

A long wait: Australians braved 40-minute traffic queues to get to work this morning on the first day the New South Wales-Victoria border closed due to a huge coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne