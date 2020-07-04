Victoria records 108 new coronavirus infections in second largest spike ever

Victoria has reported 108 new coronavirus infections in the second biggest spike in daily positive tests since the pandemic began.

The state has only reported a larger spike once before, on March 28, during the height of the pandemic and before the country ‘crushed’ the curve.

Already 36 Melbourne suburbs are in localised lockdowns after massive outbreaks in the city’s northern and western suburbs.

It comes amid growing fears the pandemic will easily spread round the country from the nation’s second biggest city.

Already on Saturday traveller from Melbourne up to speed an XPT train was detained after suffering COVID-19 like symptoms.

It comes as two Kmart stores, in Barkly Square, Brunswick, and another in Footscray closed after workers tested positive on Saturday.

Both discount variety stores are now being closed for deep cleaning.