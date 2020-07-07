Victoria paid private ‘consultants’ from KPMG millions to during bungled lockdown

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (pictured on Monday) employed KPMG ‘covid consultants’

The Victorian authorities shelled out millions of taxpayers’ {dollars} to COVID-19 administration consultants, solely to see the variety of infections skyrocket.

Premier Daniel Andrews employed outdoors contractors from KPMG in May to help public servants coordinating the state’s coronavirus response operations.

It is known the Victorian authorities employed up to 35 KPMG consultants at a price of practically $3.5million to assist it deal with the outbreak.

Neither Mr Andrews nor the big-four accounting agency have answered whether or not these consultants have been concerned within the bungled resort quarantine program which led to a surge in instances and the following lockdowns which adopted.

Medical workers put together to carry out coronavirus checks on residents at a public housing tower below lockdown in North Melbourne (pictured on Tuesday)

Staff contained in the Stamford Hotel in Melbourne are seen shifting baggage for visitors in quarantine (pictured on June 25)

Premier Daniel Andrews employed outdoors contractors from KPMG in May to help public servants coordinating the state’s coronavirus response (pictured, KPMG places of work in Melbourne)

Almost $35million is being spent on up to 35 contractors from May 1 to August 8, in accordance to paperwork obtainable on the Victorian authorities’s tenders web site.

With a complete invoice of $3,403,243, which means Victorian taxpayers have been handing over $97,235 on common to every guide for only a 4 month interval.

‘To combat this pandemic, the federal government has employed a variety of individuals, together with professionals seconded from private firms and bought the private protecting tools our communities want to combat the virus,’ a Victorian authorities spokesman stated in a press release.

‘KPMG secondees have been working in operational and ahead mission planning involving contract tracing, name centre operations, forecasting, case administration, outbreak and cluster investigation, knowledge entry and evaluation.’

Victoria’s case numbers soared on Monday for the 20th straight day of double-digit positive aspects. The outbreak state now has greater than 97 per cent of Australia’s energetic instances

A workers member on the Stamford Hotel in Melbourne is pictured sporting a protecting facemask (pictured on June 25)

Medical workers in Melbourne sporting PPE stroll into the Flemington public housing flats which have been positioned into obligatory lockdown (pictured on Sunday)

When requested by Daily Mail Australia if KPMG consultants have been concerned within the planning and operations of the bungled quarantine resort program, the spokesperson refused to reply.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 8,586 New South Wales: 3,429 Victoria: 2,660 Queensland: 1,067 Western Australia: 621 South Australia: 443 Tasmania: 228 Australian Capital Territory: 108 Northern Territory: 30 TOTAL CASES: 8,586 DEATHS: 106

‘A judicial inquiry is being carried out at arm’s size of the federal government – it might be inappropriate to remark whereas that course of is underway,’ the spokesperson stated.

Premier Andrews ordered an investigation into the state’s resort quarantine ‘failure’ after it was revealed there have been in depth breaches in an infection protocol by private safety workers employed to guard returned travellers.

Among the accusations are that some workers took the returned travellers to 7-Eleven, McDonald’s and KFC on purchasing journeys whereas they have been supposed to be implementing their self-isolation.

It has additionally been claimed some guards and travellers had sexual relations during the obligatory 14-day quarantine interval.

More than 60 coronavirus instances have been linked to the state’s quarantine resort ‘failure’.

In simply the previous seven days Victoria has recorded 550 new infections, and two sufferers have died.

On Tuesday, one other 191 instances have been recorded – sparking fears of a state-wide lockdown.

The surge in instances has already despatched dozens of Melbourne suburbs again into lockdown, together with virtually 3,000 residents at ten public housing towers.

Victorians can even be banned from travelling outdoors the state.

New South Wales will shut its border to Victorians at midnight on Wednesday, in step with different Australian states.

KPMG has been contacted for remark.

HOW WILL THE NSW-VIC BORDER SHUTDOWN WORK? The border will shut from 12.01am Wednesday morning It can be be enforced from the NSW aspect with roadblocks, drones and helicopters Permit system can be used for individuals with unavoidable journey to NSW People residing in border communities can be in a position to journey for work and important well being providers Specific preparations can be arrange for healthcare in Albury-Wodonga – Victoria runs the Albury Hospital regardless that it’s situated in NSW

Melbourne police are seen serving to with the supply of crates of bread and ‘price range packing containers’ to the residents at 12 Holland Court Commission flat housing in Flemington (pictured on Monday)