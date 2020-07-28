Victoria is set to record ‘fewer than 400’ new coronavirus cases

Victoria is set to record less than 400 new coronavirus cases today.

On Monday the state suffered 6 deaths and a record 532 new cases.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton stated that figure might mark the peak of the crisis.

Victoria is set to record less than 400 new coronavirus cases today. Pictured: Melbourne

‘Modelling, with our efficient recreation number that I have actually seen most just recently, recommends that today ought to be the peak,’ he informed press reporters.

‘I’m not going to kick back and state today is the peak. We have to see what occurs in coming days.’

Premier Daniel Andrews stated individuals who are going to work ill – consisting of those who operate at aged care centers – are the ‘most significant chauffeur’ of the state’s 2nd wave.

He cautioned the state’s six-week lockdown, which began on July 8, would not end till individuals stop going to deal with signs.

Mr Andrews even flagged the possibility some markets might be closed down.

‘If we were to continue to see break outs, if we were to continue to see individuals rather clearly going to work when they should not be, then every alternative ends up being on the table,’ he stated.

The most current deaths consist of a female in her 90 s, a guy and a female in their 80 s, a guy and a female in their 70 s and a guy in his 50 s.

Five of the deaths connected to aged care break outs.

Victoria has actually reported 58 deaths in the previous 6 weeks, taking the state’s toll to 77 and the nationwide figure to 161.