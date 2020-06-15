Victoria Beckham Says Wearing Only ‘Very Tight’ Dresses During Her Posh Spice Days Was ‘A Sign Of Insecurity’

Victoria Beckham‘s Posh Spice days are far behind her!

The singer-turned-fashion designer has rejected joining Spice Girls reunions in recent years, and a new interview sheds light on some possibly painful memories. Speaking to The Guardian for a piece published on Saturday, Beckham unmasked how she finally found her own style after years of feeling like she had something to “prove” with her iconic little black dresses.

Maybe it had been all the time in quarantine that had her feeling nostalgic, as Victoria recalled her bodycon fits were hiding some deeper meaning:

“Looking back, I guess it was a sign of insecurity that I would always wear clothes that were very tight, very fitted. My confidence has definitely grown as I’ve got older. I used to wear lots of structured dresses with corsetry and I still have some of those dresses, but my personal style has become more relaxed.”

Posh continued:

“I know what works on me, what looks good. I don’t feel I have anything to prove now in the way I dress.”

The 46-year-old, who was only 23 if the girl group really peaked in 1997, still takes inspiration from those days when working on her self-titled fashion line, even although you won’t see her in a LBD any time in the future:

“The colour, the simple shapes. There probably isn’t a designer who isn’t inspired by that decade. For me, it’s not so much concerning the street fashion of the 90s, but Martin Margiela, and Jil Sander. Not just the collections, however the shows, the models, the music.”

She’s also recently spoken out about “representation” and “inclusivity” in the style industry amid global protests following the death of George Floyd. In addition to sharing specific actions her company will be taking, she penned on Instagram:

“I’ve taken a step back this week to focus on the tragic events that have been highlighted recently. Watching things unfold and learning more about the Black Lives Matter movement, I’ve been truly sickened by how deeply ingrained racism is in our society. It’s clear that it’s each of our responsibilities to speak out and I want to use my platform for education, conversation and change.”

Beckham added:

“The fashion industry has a huge role to play, and for me, it starts with representation, both within my business and who we work with externally. I’ve always aimed for inclusivity, but we all need to look inwards and be better.”

There’s no better time than now to generate real lasting change and we hope Victoria can inspire others to complete the same!

[Image via Brian To/Chris Connor/WENN]