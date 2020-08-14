Victoria Beckham jokes David Beckham ‘always’ wanted to be a Spice Girl after he performs ‘Wannabe’ skit

In the skit, David, 45, attends a spin class instructed by James Corden.

The host, who is 41, hilariously changes the music to the Spice Girls’ 1996 hit.

At first, the former pro soccer player pretends to be embarrassed.

“C’mon David!” the talk show host shouted. “F–k off, James,” David responded.

The father of four then got into it and sang “Zig-a-zig-ah” as well as, “If you wannabe my lover!”

Victoria, 46, reposted the video on Instagram and said, “Loved watching @davidbeckham on the #latelateshow last night!”

“He did always want to be in the band 😂😂😂,” the fashion designer joked.

Beckham revealed earlier this year on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that his favorite Spice Girl was his now-wife Victoria prior to their relationship.

“I was just establishing myself in the Manchester United team at the time [and] we all had our favorite Spice Girl,” he said of first meeting Victoria….