Victor Ludorum tops Andre Fabre team for French Guineas | Racing News

Victor Ludorum heads three contenders for Andre Fabre in Monday’s Poule d’Essai des Poulains, with 11 colts entered within the first French Classic of the yr.

The Godolphin-owned runner, who was a Group One winner as a juvenile, suffered a shock defeat on his return at ParisLongchamp earlier this month, however he may nonetheless take his likelihood together with stablemates Alson and Arapaho.

Alson was a Group One scorer final yr earlier than becoming a member of Fabre’s team, whereas Arapaho struck Listed gold on his reappearance earlier this month.

Earthlight, one other Fabre-trained runner, is an absentee as he recovers from a minor setback.

The Summit beat Victor Ludorum within the Prix de Fontainebleau and he’s set to signify Henri-Alex Pantall. Ecrivain, who caught the attention in second in that race for Carlos Laffon-Parias, can be rivalry.

Laffon-Parias has one other potential in Twist, whereas Kenway and Helter Skelter, who have been fourth and sixth respectively within the Fontainebleau, additionally characteristic.

Fabre has two probabilities within the fillies’ equal, the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches.

Tropbeau received her trial in model earlier in May, with stablemate Tickle Me Green again in third. Dream And Do was second and is within the combine along with fourth-placed Ellerslie Lace.

Simeen was a snug scorer on her reappearance and he or she may signify Jean-Claude Rouget.

The Classics are often run at ParisLongchamp however have been transferred to Deauville this yr, as their conventional house is at the moment closed because of coronavirus restrictions.