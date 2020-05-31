Victor Ludorum in top form for French Guineas | Racing News

Connections of Victor Ludorum hope the colt will really feel the good thing about his prep run when he traces up in Monday’s Poule d’Essai des Poulains at Deauville.

The Shamardal colt, who’s owned by Godolphin and skilled by Andre Fabre, was unbeaten in three juvenile begins, culminating in the Group One Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere.

He suffered a shock defeat on his seasonal return at ParisLongchamp, ending solely third behind the reopposing The Summit and Ecrivain, though Godolphin’s French consultant Lisa-Jane Graffard expects him to progress for that outing.

However, Graffard shouldn’t be so certain a straight mile at Deauville will go well with Victor Ludorum, with the French 2000 Guineas transferred from ParisLongchamp this yr as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

She mentioned: “Andre Fabre may be very proud of the colt as he’s in top form. Having a runner in one of many Classics is all the time an enormous second.

“He was too contemporary in the Prix de Fontainebleau and wanted the race. It has performed him good.

“We are in a year with exceptional circumstances, and everyone must adapt, people and horses. The only question mark we have is over the straight track, as he has never run on a straight before.”

Carlos Laffon-Parias, coach of Ecrivain, has no reservations concerning the straight monitor for his cost, however could be apprehensive if the bottom was quick.

He mentioned: “Ecrivain ran very effectively in the Prix de Fontainebleau. That was merely a prep race, and the target has all the time been the Poule d’Essai. It was a super comeback race.

“The straight track doesn’t worry me, although I hope that we will have good ground that isn’t too quick, as that could damage the horses.”

Kenway was only a quick head behind Victor Ludorum in the Fontainebleau and whereas his coach Frederic Rossi admits he’s an outsider, he feels the Deauville course can be in his runner’s favour.

He mentioned: “Kenway gave me confidence in the Prix de Fontainebleau. A whole lot of issues didn’t go his means in the race, and he ran very effectively.

“He comes into the Poule d’Essai as an outsider, however he’s able to operating effectively.

“Personally, the announcement that the race was switching to Deauville was good news, he is better on a straight track and the increased pace will help him.”

Celestin was overwhelmed on his prep in a circumstances occasion and his handler Fabrice Chappet would love some ease in the bottom.

He mentioned: “Celestin ran a perfectly correct race on his return to competition. He is, without doubt, better on softer ground but he deserves to line up in the race. He is in great form.”