Victor Ludorum back to winning ways in French 2000 Guineas | Racing News

Victor Ludorum bounced back from a shock defeat to take Classic gold in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains at Deauville on Monday.

Andre Fabre’s cost might end solely third behind The Summit and Ecrivain in the Prix de Fontainebleau, however he turned that type round in model in the French equal of the 2000 Guineas.

Mickael Barzalona had only one rival behind him for the primary half of the race as Reshabar set the tempo over a straight mile, and the Godolphin-owned colt didn’t look to be travelling that effectively initially.

However, he quickly discovered his stride and when Barzalona switched him out to make his problem with round a furlong and a half to run, the response was spectacular.

The son of Shamardal was quickly in prime gear and he flew by The Summit to win by an eased-down size and a half, with fellow Fabre runner Alson an additional neck back in third.

Tropbeau couldn’t make it a big-race double for Fabre and Barzalona as she might end solely fourth in an exhilarating renewal of the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches.

Fabre’s cost was settled in fourth, with stablemate Tickle Me Green giving her a pleasant tow into the race as Marieta tried to make all.

Tropbeau seemed completely positioned to launch her problem on the enterprise finish of the race, however she discovered little as Dream And Do and Speak Of The Devil pulled away.

That pair have been neck and neck in the dying strides, with Dream And Do simply edging it on the road in a photograph for coach Frederic Rossi and jockey Maxime Guyon.