Victor Davis Hanson: Trump is ‘protector’ of traditions that Dems want to disrupt

“So they want to change the system rather than work within the system. That won’t yield the results that they demand.”

TRUMP PROTECTS TWEET ON POSSIBLE ELECTION DAY HOLD-UP AT CONTENTIOUS INTERVIEW

Hanson concurred with host Tucker Carlson’s assertion that President Trump was the “enforcer of traditions,” keeping in mind the president’s recommendation that the November election might be postponed since of mail-in tally scams.

“We always have the first Tuesday after the first of November. … The Civil War we did it, World War I we did it. World War II,” Hanson stated of the country’s governmental elections. “He has actually been the victim of weaponization of the FBI, the CIA, the [Justice Department], the distortion of the 25 thAmendment He’s been a victim of [Democrats’] attempting to wear down the organization of impeachment, to politicize it in a manner we had not seen prior to.”

Hanson encouraged the president to guarantee Americans that he will not alter what Democrats want altered.

“So he has to strike back and say, ‘I’m not going to pack the court. I’m not going to destroy the Electoral College.’ That’s what you want to do. You don’t want to let 16-year-olds vote,” Hanson stated.” … But in this next 90 days, I’m going to get job forces to ensure the Postal Service is swift, effective– and with balloting I’m going to get more ballot stations readily available so we can social-distance. We’re not going to accommodate these crises of infection, lockdown, rioting, economic downturn.

“He doesn’t need to alter the system because that’s a natural vote for the Republican Party in general and for him in particular,” Hanson included. “He’s been a victim of people who tried to distort these constitutional frameworks. He’s got to remind everybody that he’s the protector and the guarantor of it.”