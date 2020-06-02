Victor Davis Hanson rips authorities for trying to ‘contextualize,’ apologize’ and ‘approve’ violence

VDH: BLUE STATE GOVERNORS PUT AMERICA IN ‘UNTENABLE SITUATION’

“What are we left with? We’re left with the idea that chaos is gonna hurt the president,” continued Hanson, who argued that voters are trying for “somebody to stop it and if that’s Donald Trump — I may not like his tweets but he’s the only thing between me and [a repeatt of violence in] Santa Monica. I don’t think the Left gets that.”

Hanson went on to say that protests over the dying of George Floyd had “no reason to get out of hand” and blamed “the authorities themselves,” who he says have “tried to contextualize the violence, apologize [and] even approve it.”

“We’ve seen that this country was united in their anguish and anger at that policeman [Derek Chauvin] … and the wheels of justice were turning fast,” he stated. “There was no reason for the protests to get out of hand, and they did, and partly it was because the demonstrators very quickly saw that people would apologize or appease them and they took advantage of it. “

“I think we’re waiting for one brave person to step forward and say, ‘no more.'”

As riots and looting continued to rock cities throughout the nation Monday night time, Hanson stated Americans have a selection to make in figuring out what the longer term holds for the nation.

“You either say ‘I am a human and identify as American … or ‘I’m a tribalist, and my superficial appearance is my primary loyalty’ and that’s what this is about,” he defined.

“People are going to have to choose what kind of country [they want],” concluded Hanson, “or what kind of country they won’t have.”