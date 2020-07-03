Victor Davis Hanson: In monument controversy, colleges’ hypocrisy is on full display

Universities are truly teaching our youth to be confident, loud and self-righteous. But the media blitz over these last many weeks of protests, riots and looting also revealed a generation that is defectively educated but petulant and self-assured without justification.

Many of the young people on the televised front lines of the protests come in their 20s. But most appear juvenile, at least when compared with their grand-parents — survivors of the Great Depression and World War II.

How can so many so sheltered and prolonged adolescents claim to be all-knowing?

Ask questions like these, and the answers ultimately lead back to the university.

Millions of the who graduate from college or drop out do this in arrears. There is some $1.5 trillion in aggregate student debt in the U.S. Such burdens sometimes delay marriage. They discourage child-rearing. They make home ownership hard — along with the rest of the experiences we associate with the transition to adulthood.

The universities, some with multibillion-dollar endowments, will accept no moral responsibility. They aren’t overly worried that many of these indebted graduates discover their majors don’t translate into well-paid jobs or guarantee employers that grads can write, speak or think cogently.

One unintended consequence of the chaotic a reaction to the COVID-19 epidemic and the violence that followed the police killing of George Floyd is a growing re-examination of the circumstances that birthed the mass protests.

There would be much less college debt if degree, rather than the authorities, guaranteed its students’ loans. If universities backed loans with their endowments and infrastructure, college presidents could be slashing costs. They would make sure that graduates were more likely to get good-paying jobs thanks to rigorous coursework and faculty accountability.

Taxpayers who are hectored about their supposed racism, homophobia and sexism don’t enjoy such finger-wagging from loud, sheltered, 20-something moralists. Perhaps taxpayers will no longer need to subsidize the abuse if higher education is deemed to be always a politicized institution and thus its endowment income ruled to be fully taxable.

If socialism has become a campus creed, maybe Ivy League schools may be hit having an annual “wealth tax” on their massive endowments in order to redistribute revenue to poorer colleges.

It is hard to square the circle of angry graduates having no jobs with their unaccountable professors who so defectively trained students while enjoying lifelong tenure. Why does academia guarantee lifetime employment to people who cannot guarantee that a graduate gets a good job?

The epidemic and lockdown required distance education, but at full price. The indisputable fact that universities can still charge regular rates when students are forced to stay home is not only an unsustainable practice, but veritable suicide. If you can supposedly learn well enough from downloads, Zoom talks and Skype lectures, then why pay $50,000 or even more for that service from your own basement?

Universities are renaming buildings and encouraging statue removal and cancel culture. But they assume they will will have a red line to the frenzied trajectory of the mob they helped birth. If the slaveholder and the robber baron from the distant past deserve no statue, no eponymous hallway or plaza, then why should the names Yale and Stanford be exempt from the frenzied name-changing and iconoclasm? Are they regarded as billion-dollar brands, akin to Windex or Coke, that stamp their investor students as elite “winners”?

The current chaos has posed existential questions of fairness and transparency that the university can not answer because to do so would reveal utter hypocrisy.

Instead, the university’s defense has gone to virtue-signal left-wing social activism to hide or protect its traditional self-interested mode of profitable business for everyone — staff, faculty, administration, contractors — except the students who borrow to pay for lots of it.

How strange that higher education’s monotonous embrace of virtue signaling, political proselytizing and loud social justice activism is now sowing the seeds of its obsolescence and replacement.

If being “woke” means that the broke and unemployed are graduating to ignorantly smashing statues, denying free speech to the others and institutionalizing cancel culture, then the public would rather pass on what spawned all that in the first place.

Taxpayers don’t yet understand what to replace the university with — wholly online courses and lectures, apolitical new campuses or broad-based vocational education — only that a once hallowed institution is becoming McCarthyite, malignant and, in the end, merely a bad deal.

