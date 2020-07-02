Victor Davis Hanson claims Biden reemergence left many ‘underwhelmed,’ ‘disturbed,’ and ‘worried’

“I’m just reflecting what 20 percent of the Democratic Party stalwarts believe,” Hanson added. “That he’s not cognitively able.”

BIDEN ACCUSES TRUMP OF ‘DERELICTION OF DUTY’ OVER RUSSIA BOUNTY REPORTS IN FIRST PRESS BRIEFING IN NOT EXACTLY 3 MONTHS

At Tuesday’s event in his hometown of Wilmington, Del., Biden condemned President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak as well as the administration’s response to intelligence indicating Russia had paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants for the deaths of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

Biden also defended his cognitive ability and said that he “can hardly wait” to compare it to President Trump’s since the general election campaign gets hotter.

“I’ve been tested, I’m constantly tested,” Biden said in a reaction to a question from Fox News’ Doug McKelway. “Look, all you’ve got to do is watch me and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.”

“Where has he been tested the last 90 days?” Hanson asked. “He might have at least have four or five Skype or Zoom interviews, but he did not. And you understand why that he didn’t? Because he’s unable to … [in] an impromptu, ad hoc, extempore fashion, to reply to questions in a coherent manner.”

“When people have those challenges,” Hanson added, “staying in the basement doesn’t make them more sharp. He needs the stimuli, and he got it in his first press conference, and I think most, you know, felt underwhelmed by it. They were disturbed. They were worried about it.”

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.