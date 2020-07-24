Victor Allen’s Coffee Winter Wonderland 96ct Flavored Variety Pack (Peppermint Bark, Cinnamon Bun, Sugar Cookie, Vanilla Buttercream), 96 Count Single Serve Coffee Pods for Keurig K-Cup Brewers



Price: $31.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 20:50:20 UTC – Details)



A passion for great coffee for over 35 years… Brighter. Smoother. Richer. Great Coffee starts with passion, the very best beans, and pride. We find the finest 100% Arabica beans from all regions of the world. Our Roastmasters coax out their unique flavors, carefully, one batch at a time. And that’s why, since 1979, we’ve been proud to bring you high-quality, roaster-fresh perfection. Enjoy your Victor Allen’s Coffee… Every Cup. Every Bean. Every Time. *K-Cup and Keurig 2.0 are registered trademarks of Keurig Green Mountain.

ROAST: An induldgent selection of flavored winter favorites.

FLAVOR PROFILE: Includes 24 Kcups each of Peppermint Bark, Cinnamon Bun, Sugar Cookie and Vanilla Butter Cream.

100% Gluten Free and Non-GMO – our coffee products do not contain gluten or genetically modified ingredients.

BRAND STORY: Since 1979 Victor Allen has been proud to bring you high-quality, roaster-fresh perfection. We source 100% Arabica beans from all over the world and use precision roasting techniques to guarantee the very best coffee.

SELECTION: Victor Allen offers a wide selection of coffee choices from light, medium and dark roasts to everyday and seasonal flavors, in bagged, single serve and ready to drink formats.

COMPATABILITY: For use in all single serve brewing systems, including Keurig 2.0

Single Serve coffee pods for Keurig K-Cup Brewers. Keurig is a registered trademark of KEURIG GREEN MOUNTAIN, INC. K-Cups is a registered trademark of KEURIG GREEN MOUNTAIN, INC.